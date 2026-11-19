Directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa discuss the creative process behind Netflix's animated film Steps. Learn how the unique dollhouse aesthetic and reimagined Cinderella characters drive the story.

Directors Alyce Tzue and John Ripa recently shared detailed insights into the creative vision for their upcoming animated feature, Steps, which premieres on Netflix on November 20, 2026. The film reimagines the classic fairy tale through a comedic and visual lens, utilizing a distinct dollhouse art style to bring its unique narrative to life. The directors emphasized that their goal was to create a tactile 3D environment that would leave audiences feeling hungry by the credits.

Tactile Dollhouse Art Style and Food Textures

Alyce Tzue explained that the visual direction for Steps was heavily influenced by her background as a computer graphics generalist. She noted that the team wanted to push the boundaries of the three-dimensional medium to make it feel even more physically present and tangible. By scaling down the world to a miniature size, the filmmakers could exaggerate textures and details in ways that standard animation often does not permit.

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The production team utilized actual food textures to construct the architectural elements of the film's world. Ingredients such as frosting, sugar crystals, and espresso foam were digitally scanned and applied to buildings and surfaces. This technique was designed to create a stylized environment that feels whimsical yet physically real, allowing viewers to almost taste the scenery as they watch the story unfold.

John Ripa added that the directors specifically wanted to prove that three-dimensional animation could be an emotional medium, not just a technical showcase. The aim was to create a world that audiences would want to return to repeatedly. The directors joked that they would consider the film a success if viewers felt genuinely hungry and unable to explain exactly why at the end of the movie.

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Reimagining Lilith as a Flawed Protagonist

The narrative centers on Lilith, voiced by Ali Wong, who steals the magic wand of the Fairy Godmother, played by Bette Midler, and hijacks the Royal Ball alongside her sister Margot, portrayed by Stephanie Hsu. This act breaks the Cinderella story as known to audiences and dooms the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla, a villainous schemer voiced by Nikki Glaser. Lilith's journey involves teaming up with Cinderella, played by Amanda Seyfried, to fight biker trolls and escape the Screaming Woods.

John Ripa described the process of transforming Lilith from a one-dimensional antagonist into a complex protagonist as a collaborative effort with the writers and cast. He emphasized that the goal was to create a character who was flawed, funny, and deeply human. By showing her mistakes and growth, the filmmakers hoped to make her a sympathetic figure who audiences could root for despite her initial villainous actions.

Alyce Tzue highlighted that Lilith's errors are often comedic, such as when she is caught in a lie or sings poorly. These moments serve to make her more relatable and endearing. The directors worked closely with Ali Wong to ensure that the character's voice and personality were layered with depth, allowing her to be a hero by the end of the story while remaining true to her chaotic nature.

Face Blindness Gag and Canon Subversion

A standout comedic element in the film is the character of Prince Charming, played by Daniel Radcliffe, who suffers from face blindness. This gag was inspired by a viral tweet questioning whether Cinderella ever confronted the prince about this condition. The directors decided to take this joke and build an entire narrative mechanism around it, giving a new reason for the shoe-fitting tradition in the original tale.

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Alyce Tzue expressed relief that the face blindness bit landed well with test audiences, noting that the theater erupted in laughter when it was first shown. The visual gag of a smiley face on the prince's face was chosen as a simpler version of a human face, fitting the film's stylized aesthetic. This decision not only provided comic relief but also added a clever twist to the classic canon.

John Ripa explained that the face blindness gag serves a dual purpose. It provides a humorous visual element while also recontextualizing the story's logic. By making the prince unable to recognize faces, the film offers a fresh take on why the search for the owner of the glass slipper was necessary. This integration of humor and narrative device helps to modernize the fairy tale for contemporary audiences.

Upcoming Release and Audience Expectations

Steps is set to stream exclusively on Netflix starting November 20, 2026. The film promises to deliver a blend of comedy, adventure, and emotional depth through its unique visual style and reimagined characters. With a star-studded voice cast including Ali Wong, Amanda Seyfried, Bette Midler, and Daniel Radcliffe, the project has generated significant anticipation among fans of animated features.

The directors believe that their approach to character development and visual storytelling will resonate with viewers who are familiar with the original Cinderella story but are looking for a fresh perspective. By combining humor with genuine emotional stakes, Steps aims to offer a new take on a timeless tale. Audiences can expect a cinematic experience that challenges traditional narratives while celebrating the magic of animation.