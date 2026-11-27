Review of Netflix's eight-part horror miniseries featuring Camila Morrone and the Duffer Brothers. Explore the family secrets and unsettling atmosphere of the new thriller series.

Netflix has released Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen , an eight-part horror miniseries that transforms the universal anxiety of meeting a partner's family into a terrifying nightmare. Created by Haley Z. Boston and executive produced by the Duffer Brothers, the show diverges from the monster-driven plots of Stranger Things to focus on psychological dread and familial secrets.

Rachel Harkin, portrayed by Camila Morrone, travels to the secluded Cunningham estate in Upstate New York to marry Nicky Cunningham, played by Adam DiMarco. What begins as a standard wedding week quickly deteriorates into a survival situation as Rachel encounters disturbing family traditions and ominous warnings from her future in-laws.

Also read Beyond Evil Review: South Korean Psychological Thriller Stuns on Netflix

Plot Synopsis And Core Details

The narrative centers on Rachel and Nicky Cunningham arriving at the snowy, isolated home of the wealthy and eccentric Cunningham family. The couple expects a straightforward intimate ceremony, but Rachel immediately senses that something is wrong. Her instincts are validated by strange encounters and disturbing discoveries that turn the trip into a potential true-crime documentary scenario.

The family dynamics are fraught with tension and hidden agendas. Rachel is introduced to Nicky's mother Victoria, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh, who possesses a confusing and unsettling personality. She also meets her father Boris, portrayed by Ted Levine, a doctor with an obsession for taxidermy, and two siblings, Portia and Jules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The situation grows more complex with the presence of Portia, played by Gus Birney, and her wife Nell, played by Karla Crome, who is revealed to be Nicky's former girlfriend. With only five days remaining before the wedding, Rachel must decipher the mysterious warnings and uncover the truth about the Cunninghams before it is too late.

Cast Performances And Character Dynamics

Camila Morrone delivers a compelling lead performance as Rachel, balancing vulnerability with stubborn intelligence. Unlike typical horror protagonists, Rachel does not make foolish mistakes and recognizes the danger early on. However, her struggle lies in finding a way to escape the situation despite her awareness, making her actions feel justified and desperate.

Adam DiMarco provides a strong contrast as Nicky, appearing attractive but completely oblivious to the severity of the threats surrounding them. Their relationship explores deeper themes about compatibility and whether love is sufficient to overcome hidden trauma and family dysfunction.

The supporting cast enhances the unpredictability of the narrative. Gus Birney stands out as Portia, whose enthusiastic yet erratic behavior makes the character memorable. Ted Levine and Jennifer Jason Leigh add weight to their roles, creating a household that feels both wealthy and deeply unstable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atmosphere And Cinematic Execution

The production design and cinematography, led by director Weronika Tofilska, effectively establish a pervasive sense of unease. The snow-covered landscapes and shadowy interiors of the Cunningham estate contribute to a claustrophobic atmosphere where visitors are advised to keep their car keys close.

Peculiar family portraits and unsettling discoveries reinforce the feeling that Rachel has entered a place where she does not belong. The soundscape and lighting work in tandem to make even quiet moments feel threatening, ensuring the horror stems from psychological tension rather than jump scares.

By focusing on family secrets and the fear that a loved one may not be who they appear to be, the series offers a fresh take on the horror genre. The combination of strong performances, atmospheric direction, and a tight eight-episode structure creates a memorable viewing experience for fans of psychological thrillers.