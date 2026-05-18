The article discusses the success of a returning crime thriller series on Netflix, which has become the streamer's top-rated show. It highlights the popularity of crime thriller series on Netflix and mentions some of the popular shows in the genre, such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Squid Game, and more.

Netflix 's returning crime thriller series steals the streamer's top spot. Netflix Original series make up a huge portion of the content available on the streaming service.

Many of them have gone on to serve as the first step in sprawling franchises. That is the case for shows like Stranger Things, which has an animated spinoff series and more shows in development, Bridgerton, which has a spinoff limited series, Squid Game, which spawned a reality series, and so on.

Allying that with one of the most popular genres of Netflix shows, which is crime thriller series, a returning show has found streaming success after a long, multi-year hiatus





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Netflix Crime Thriller Series Returning Show Streaming Success Stranger Things Bridgerton Squid Game Animated Spinoff Series Spinoff Limited Series Reality Series

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