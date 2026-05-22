Netflix's Price Hikes, Acquisitions, and Accessibility Upgrades

Netflix is experiencing mixed fortunes in 2026 with a strong return of popular shows, releases of new content, and the addition of popular films. However, it has faced another price hike for subscribers and it was left shaken when Paramount Skydance swayed Warner Bros. Discovery away from their acquisition deal. Netflix has also detailed in an update how it is enhancing its accessibility features for its users.

As far as film and television releases go, Netflix has had a strong start to 2026. The streamer has seen the triumphant return of some of its biggest shows, like One Piece with Season 2 and Bridgerton with Season 4, release new content like Joe Nesbø's Detective Hole and Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, and has outstanding films like Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

However, on the business end, things haven't been as rosy. Subscribers have been hit with another price hike, and the company has been left reeling when Paramount Skydance swayed Warner Bros. Discovery away from their acquisition deal. There is at least one positive development coming for customers from the technical side of the streaming giant.

In a recent update for Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Netflix detailed how they're further bolstering its accessibility features. Nearly a third of all subscribers employ these tools to enjoy their television, and Netflix, in general, has built a positive reputation for the number of options it already provides to help the most customers enjoy the platform.

Its user-friendly search feature has been enhanced by providing a new Search by Language option which allows users to sort series based on both the accessibility features they come with and the languages they are provided in





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Netflix Film Titles New Releases Price Hikes Accessibility Features Global Accessibility Audio Descriptions Dubbing In Over 30 Languages Search By Language Foreign Language Shows

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