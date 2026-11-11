Netflix's North of North Season Two Returns to the Top Ten with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Netflix's Canadian comedy North of North season two has appeared in the U.S. top ten and earned a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, solidifying its status as a must‑watch comfort series.

Netflix's Canadian comedy North of North has returned for a second season after its acclaimed first instalment. The new season debuted in the United States, quickly climbing into the platform's top ten most‑watched shows, and earned a perfect 100% score on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The series, created by Stacey Aglok MacDonald and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril, follows the life of a young boy named Sal, who discovers that his reclusive father is taking a coaching role at a local high‑school sport. The show blends humor with Inuit culture, creating an intimate portrait of small‑town life.

How the New Season Builds on the Original

Season two continues to explore Sal's growing relationship with his fellow students and the community members they meet. The writers expand on the town's history, adding further layers to the cultural context of the series. Each episode delivers both conflict and warmth, showcasing the unique quirks of the characters while highlighting the reality of life in a remote Canadian village. Critics note that the second season adds new storylines while retaining the light‑hearted feel of the first season.

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Critical Reception and Viewer Response

Following its release, reviewers gave North of North Season two a flawless 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a rare achievement for a streaming comedy. One critic described the series as a "gem" and praised its blend of humor and cultural depth. Another critic called it an "ideal comfort watch" that intricately weaves small‑town storytelling with Inuit history. These accolades support the series' reputation as one of Netflix's most underrated shows.

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Top‑Ten Success and Next Steps

In its first week on the platform, the new season breached the U.S. top ten most‑watched shows, outrunning title‑heavy competitors and remaining behind the true‑crime documentary Taken: Natalee Holloway. Its placement indicates a solid viewer base and growing interest. Netflix will continue to promote the series throughout the month, and fans can watch all eight episodes of the season on the streaming service. For viewers who enjoy culturally nuanced comedies, North of North offers a refreshing backdrop for a captivating narrative.