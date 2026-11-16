Netflix will release One Giant Upset on Dec 21, an Untold documentary about the New York Giants 17-14 Super Bowl XLII upset of the undefeated New England Patriots, featuring Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Tom Brady and more.

Netflix announced on Monday that a new installment of its Untold series, titled One Giant Upset, will premiere on Dec 21. The documentary focuses on the New York Giants miracle run that ended with a 17-14 upset of the previously undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.

The film takes viewers behind the scenes of what is widely called the greatest upset in Super Bowl history. The Giants beat the Patriots 17-14 on Feb 3, 2008, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, denying New England a perfect season. The documentary features Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Tom Brady, Tom Coughlin and others who lived the season firsthand.

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Patriots Star Brady Discusses Defeat

The logline says the film is the story of that wild game, brought to life by those who made that singular season go down in history. Brady agreed to relive the worst loss of his career, adding rare honesty about the defeat. Also participating are Shaun O'Hara, Justin Tuck, David Tyree, Sam Madison, Chris Mad Dog Russo, Antonio Pierce, Plaxico Burress and Steve Spagnuolo.

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Tyree is known for the Helmet Catch, pinning the football to his helmet in the fourth quarter. Burress, playing on a torn ankle ligament, caught the game-winning touchdown. Manning escaped three jerseys on the decisive drive. For Giants fans, the 2007 squad remains unforgettable because of how ugly things started.

New York opened 0-2 with Coughlin on the hot seat before winning 11 straight road games, including playoff upsets in Tampa, Dallas and minus-one-degree Green Bay. After a 38-35 Week 17 loss to New England, defensive coordinator Spagnuolo unleashed his four-end NASCAR pass rush in the rematch.

Film Crew Behind Super Bowl Documentary

Then came the legendary fourth quarter that decided Super Bowl XLII. Emily Leitner Cameron and Paul Camarata produced and directed the film. Executive producers include Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, Jessica Boddy, Jesse Sisgold, Jason Reed, Jon Weinbach, Constance Schwartz-Morini, Anthony Smith, Jamie Horowitz, Tim Brown, Angus Wall, Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Chapman Way and Maclain Way. The final four are the creators of the Untold series.

Owens is a big Giants fan and says Silverman is a decent Giants fan. The Propagate Content duo were considering an NFL episode because those perform disproportionately well, but Skydance Sports and NFL Films brought them this project a little later in the process than usual. Owens said, We were begging to do it, and we really wanted Netflix to do it, and we really wanted them to make it an Untold.

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Untold Series Explores New York Giants

He said Untold episodes are personal stories from a point of view of the lynchpin of the story or the subject or the litigant. This is about a moment, a season and a game, so in that regard it is different. Untold has previously covered Manti Te'o's catfishing scandal, the Malice at the Palace brawl, Johnny Manziel and Urban Meyer's Florida Gators. Now Big Blue gets the spotlight.

Hearing Brady get honest about the toughest loss of his career adds real juice to the show. The Pro Football Hall of Fame has passed over Coughlin twice, and leaving the architect of football's biggest upset out of Canton is a Giant mistake.