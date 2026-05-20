Netflix's New Superhero Series Powering Up - [Image: 2023 Netflix Icon]

This text discusses the rising popularity of superhero shows on Netflix, highlighting recent releases such as Squid Game, Wednesday, The Crown, and others.

Netflix 's new superhero series powers up across the streaming service's charts. Many exciting superhero show s have been released in the last few years, with franchises like Marvel and DC coming up with generation series like WandaVision, Loki, The Penguin, and more in that timeframe.

The genre might not be quite as powerful at the box office as it used to be, but superheroes are still largely popular both on the big and small screens. In terms of Netflix's best TV shows, the streaming service has dabbled in the genre from time to time, and by doing just that, Netflix has a new global hit on its hands in 2026.





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