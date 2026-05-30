Netflix's New Sci-Fi Series Tops Viewership Charts in Second Week

Netflix's latest sci-fi offering, 'Nemesis', has secured the top spot on the streamer's viewership charts within just two weeks of its release, despite stiff competition from established hits. Executive produced by the Duffer Brothers, the series offers a fresh take on the genre with older protagonists. Meanwhile, to celebrate the release of the new sci-fi series, Collider has launched an interactive quiz, 'Sci-Fi Survival', which allows fans to determine which dystopian future they would be most likely to survive in.

Netflix 's latest sci-fi series has made a remarkable debut, securing the top spot on the streamer's viewership charts within just two weeks of its release.

Despite facing stiff competition from established hits, the show, titled 'Nemesis', has garnered over 10 million views, according to Netflix's weekly viewership report. This impressive feat is even more notable considering the series was released midweek and thus had only three days of viewership data counted in the report (May 18-24). The show's strong performance is a testament to its compelling narrative and the growing demand for quality sci-fi content.

Executive produced by the Duffer Brothers, known for their hit series 'Stranger Things', 'Nemesis' offers a fresh take on the genre by featuring older protagonists. The series' success is a promising sign for fans of the genre, indicating that Netflix's investment in high-quality sci-fi content is paying off.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the release of the new sci-fi series, Collider has launched an interactive quiz, 'Sci-Fi Survival', which allows fans to determine which dystopian future they would be most likely to survive in. The quiz, based on five iconic sci-fi universes - The Matrix, Mad Max, Blade Runner, Dune, and Star Wars - asks users a series of questions to assess their survival instincts and preferences.

By answering questions about their initial reaction to a flawed world, the resources they would protect, the threats that keep them up at night, their approach to authority, and the environments they could endure long-term, users can discover which sci-fi world they would be best suited to survive in. The quiz is a fun and engaging way for sci-fi fans to connect with their favorite franchises and explore new ones, while also providing a unique perspective on their own survival instincts





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