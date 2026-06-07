Netflix's New Resident Alien Season 4 Comes to the Streaming Giant

Netflix has added the last season of the popular sci‑fi comedy Resident Alien, a show that has earned a near‑perfect Rotten Tomatoes rating of 97% over four seasons. With 44 episodes in total, the new season provides a satisfying conclusion to Alan Tudyk's portrayal of the alien doctor Harry who learns to love humanity. Critics have praised the series for its humor, character development, and clever plot twists, making it a perfect choice for a weekend binge. The move follows the show's earlier availability on Syfy and Peacock, and marks its first ever presence on Netflix.

Netflix has officially added the final, fourth season of the beloved sci‑fi comedy Resident Alien to its streaming platform, making the entire four-season saga available for the first time on the global giant.

The series, which originally premiered on the Syfy channel and was available on Peacock, has now been brought to Netflix on Saturday, June 6, giving fans a complete 44‑episode run to binge at their leisure. The show follows extraterrestrial Harry, played by Alan Tudyk in a standout performance that has earned him praise as one of the best roles of his career. After crash‑landing in a small Colorado town, Harry hides among humans while secretly carrying out a mission.

However, as he observes and interacts with the townsfolk, he begins to develop unexpected feelings for humanity and the planet, creating a moral dilemma that forms the emotional core of the series. Resident Alien was created by Chris Sheridan, known for his work as a key producer on Family Guy.

The series is bolstered by a strong ensemble cast, including Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, and others who add depth to the quirky mysteries and heartfelt moments of the show. Over its four seasons, the show has maintained a near‑perfect critical reputation, earning a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have consistently highlighted the show's ability to balance comedy and sci‑fi elements.

ScreenRant's Ben Gibbons awarded the fourth season a 7 out of 10, noting that the series has evolved to become more community‑driven, with the village around Harry playing a larger role. CBR concurred, also giving the season a 7 out of 10 and emphasizing the chemistry among the cast and the successful intertwining of multiple storylines.

The structure of the series is unique: Season 1 has ten episodes, Season 2 delivers an expansive 16, packed with what feels like two seasons in one, Season 3 cuts back to eight episodes but delivers a tight narrative, and the final season, with its ten episodes, neatly wraps up the story arc. With each episode running roughly 45 minutes, the entire series provides a perfect weekend binge.

It's an ideal pick for viewers looking for something that blends humor, emotional storytelling, and a bit of cosmic mystery. The addition of Resident Alien to Netflix also adds a strong *. Originals* title to its library, complementing other new content such as crime dramas and science‑fiction thrillers scheduled for release in the coming weeks.

In addition, Netflix's expansion of its catalog with Resident Alien may encourage viewers to revisit the earlier seasons, now easily accessible on the same platform, thereby creating a seamless viewing experience for new and returning fans. The strategic timing of the release-late June, a prime period for family and group binge‑watching-helps Netflix capture a broad audience who may be searching for engaging, well‑crafted series.

For anyone looking to dive into a show that is both funny and moving, Resident Alien's fourth season offers a satisfying conclusion. The combination of Tudyk's comedic timing, the heartfelt exploration of the human condition, and the unique town setting creates a sci‑fi narrative that is as smart as it is entertaining. With critical praise, a fan‑approved Rotten Tomatoes score, and the convenience of streaming on Netflix, the season promises six nights of binge‑watching greatness.

If you're ready for a mix of science‑fiction, comedy, drama and character‑driven storytelling, Resident Alien Season 4 on Netflix is the perfect pick for the weekend. Download the show now and see why critics and fans alike are calling it one of the best series to watch in 2025.





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netflix Resident Alien Alan Tudyk Science Fiction Binge Watch

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake Revealed as Resident Evil Veronica, Set for 2027 LaunchCapcom has officially announced a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, titled Resident Evil Veronica, during Summer Game Fest. The game, starring Claire Redfield, is slated for release in 2027 and continues the trend of modernizing classic Resident Evil titles following the success of Resident Evil 4 remake.

Read more »

‘Resident Evil: Veronica’ Remake Set for 2027 ReleaseNew 'Resident Evil' game 'Resident Evil: Veronica' will be released by Capcom next year.

Read more »

Alien: Isolation 2 Debut Trailer Has New Hero, Familiar XenomorphAlien: Isolation 2 got another trailer, one that shows brief glimpses of the world, ship, and, of course, a Xenomorph.

Read more »

New Eight‑Point Protocol Guides Humanity's Response to Potential Alien SignalAn international scientific committee releases a detailed playbook that outlines verification, disclosure and response procedures should Earth detect a message from an extraterrestrial civilization, emphasizing caution, data transparency, and coordinated global action.

Read more »