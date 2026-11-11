Netflix's new horror series 'The Body' explores faith and identity amid a 2004 Catholic school hazing

Netflix thriller The Body examines faith, gender roles and teenage identity after a 2004 hazing ritual at a Catholic school goes wrong, offering moody drama rather than conventional horror.

Netflix's new eight‑episode horror thriller The Body returns to a 2004 Catholic school to examine faith, gender expectations and teenage identity after a hazing ritual spirals into a mysterious coma and a series of unsettling visions.

Hazing Turns Into Haunting

On Halloween night 2004, the St. Marks Lions, a Catholic school dance team, initiate the devout Grace, portrayed by Sofia Wylie, with an edgy party that doubles as a fake occult rite. While indulging in party drugs, Grace slips into a comatose state, and the team's leaders, Anya (Kristina Bogic) and Lisbeth (Geena Meszaros), conceal the incident from authorities, setting off the season's dark chain of events.

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The show's title, The Body, reflects both a theological concept taught at school and the literal body of Grace, blurring the line between spiritual symbolism and supernatural possibility. As the team members confront mysterious religious visions of Grace, the audience is left to question whether the horror is psychological or supernatural.

Character Arcs Explore Internalized Conflict

Lisbeth, initially presented as a Carrie‑White archetype, reveals a Machiavellian streak, exploiting the group's secrets to climb the social ladder. Elise (Sara Boustany), the co‑captain, hides doubts about Lisbeth's involvement while secretly navigating feelings for Anya. Anya herself struggles to balance the expectations of a "perfect" 2000s teenage girl, her Catholic faith, and a clandestine love for Elise, all while protecting Grace's secret to preserve normalcy.

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Principal Father Franklin (Nnamdi Asomugha) and Grace's uncle, along with Michael (Motell Foster), Grace's father, represent external pressures that mirror the internal tension each character faces. Their attempts to interpret Grace's condition-whether a haunting or a medical emergency-mirror the show's broader exploration of what it means to believe, to doubt, and to confront hidden truths.

Atmospheric Storytelling Over Conventional Suspense

The series distinguishes itself from typical teen thrillers like Riverdale or Pretty Little Liars by eschewing straightforward murder mystery tropes. Instead, it offers mood‑laden, philosophical conversations about faith, sexuality and identity, underscoring the claustrophobic atmosphere of early 2000s teens trapped in cultural expectations.

Critics note that while the series may disappoint viewers seeking a fast‑paced plot, it rewards those who appreciate atmospheric depth. By the season's end, unresolved questions linger, promising further exploration of the characters' psychological and spiritual journeys in future episodes.