Netflix's New Big Hit 'The Boroughs' Tops Charts

Netflix has experienced a challenging recent period but has found its new big hit with the release of 'The Boroughs'. The show is now topping Netflix in America and has received critical acclaim, with a stellar cast including Alfred Molina, Bill Pullman, Geena Davis, and Alfre Woodard.

After a challenging recent period for Netflix , the streamer has found its new big hit with the release of The Boroughs . The latest project by the show's creators, the Duffer Brothers , is now topping Netflix in America.

Produced by the Stranger Things duo and created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, The Boroughs is proving a hit with both audiences and critics. With a stellar cast including Alfred Molina, Bill Pullman, Geena Davis, and Alfre Woodard, the show has received much of the praise.

However, this is far from the only show currently worth your time on the world's biggest streamer. Here's a list of three shows you should binge-watch on Netflix





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