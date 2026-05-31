Netflix's New Action Film Eyes All-Time Top 10 Chart After Strong Debut

A new action film on Netflix is on track to enter the streamer's all-time top 10 most-watched list after a successful first month, though audience scores may impact its staying power.

After more than a month, Netflix 's newest action tent-pole has emerged as a bona fide hit. This was always the plan, and now, the movie is on a path to even greater success.

With more than a month and a half to go before Netflix officially stops counting views, the movie has to overtake a 2024 hit in order to enter the streamer's all-time top 10 chart. This list is led by KPop Demon Hunters, the breakout animated mega-hit that remains the only Netflix original to have accumulated more than 300 million views in 91 days.

The number 10 movie - the movie that's currently at the most vulnerable position on the list - is the Millie Bobby Brown fantasy vehicle Damsel. The new film stars Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton in the roles of a grieving adventurer and a deranged stalker. Their characters face off in the Australian outback, where a Hunger Games-style battle unfolds.

The movie was directed by Baltasar Kormákur, who has an unusually robust history in the survival thriller genre, having made titles such as Beast, Adrift, Everest, and more. The new Netflix film received mixed-to-positive reviews and is currently sitting at a 66% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. One major red flag is its 44% audience score, which might affect its legs going forward.

In order to enter the top 10 list, a movie needs to keep drawing audiences for several weeks; a huge opening simply isn't going to be enough





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Netflix Action Film Chart Viewership Review

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