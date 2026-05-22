Netflix's Neo-Western 'Territory' Steals Yellowstone's Crown?

Netflix's upcoming neo-Western series 'Territory' has been compared to HBO's Game of Thrones and Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone. The show features Robert Taylor from Longmire and stars Anna Torv and Michael Dorman. It is expected to be one of the best neo-Western shows on Netflix.

Netflix has spent much of the present decade trying to identify the next big Western capable of stealing Yellowstone ’s crown, and its 2024 one-season wonder might just be the closest it’s come.

While we’re on the subject of crowns, the series in question has more than a little in common with HBO’s fantasy juggernaut Game of Thrones, too. Featuring Longmire’s title star Robert Taylor alongside lead performers Anna Torv and Michael Dorman, Territory feels like it was specifically made with Taylor Sheridan’s flagship TV Western in mind. But the debt the show unquestionably owes to Yellowstone isn’t to its detriment.

On the contrary, Territory is one of the best neo-Western shows on Netflix





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Netflix Territory Neo-Western Taylor Sheridan Yellowstone Game Of Thrones

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