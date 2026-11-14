Netflix's My Name Captures John Wick Action Appeal in Single Season Thriller

Korean series My Name replicates the slick, high-octane action style popularized by John Wick, delivering a tense, one-season revenge thriller starring Han So-hee.

Netflix has successfully captured the cinematic intensity associated with the John Wick franchise through its single-season South Korean thriller series, My Name. Released in 2021, this action-packed drama stands out as a rare television achievement by matching the visual and narrative power of one of the most influential action movies of the last 15 years. The series proves that a limited run can deliver a complete, high-stakes experience without the narrative bloat that often plagues long-running shows.

John Wick Action Filmmaking Style Defined

The 2014 film John Wick directed a major shift in action cinema by eliminating the shaky camera techniques that dominated the 2000s and early 2010s. Director Paul Greengrass had previously popularized that disjointed visual style with the Bourne sequels, but John Wick introduced a hyper-smooth, slick approach using unbroken Steadicam shots. This aesthetic prioritized fluid, gliding movements over rapid, confusing editing cuts to enhance clarity and immersion during fight sequences.

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Following the release of John Wick, this CGI-assisted filmmaking style was adopted by numerous subsequent action thrillers. Titles such as Atomic Blonde, Bullet Train, Extraction, the Nobody movies, Kate, Gunpowder Milkshake, Pretty Lethal, and Violent Night embraced this new standard. While few of these productions matched the quality of the John Wick sequels, they all contributed to a genre-wide redefinition of how modern action should look on screen.

My Name Story and Han So-hee Performance

My Name stars Han So-hee as the protagonist Yoon Ji-woo, a character whose mission mirrors the revenge-driven plot of John Wick but with a more complex criminal underworld backdrop. Yoon Ji-woo is the daughter of a powerful mob member who infiltrates the city police force to gather intelligence for the Dongcheon drug cartel. Her boss, kingpin Choi Mu-jin, actively encourages her espionage activities, allowing her to secure a position within the very task force investigating his organization.

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The narrative takes a sharp turn when Yoon Ji-woo discovers that her police detective partner suspects Choi Mu-jin of murdering her father. This revelation creates a conflict of split loyalties, leaving the heroine with no allies and every reason to enhance her combat abilities. The series draws thematic comparisons to crime dramas like The Departed and Love/Hate, blending intricate lore with a neon-drenched, fast-paced visual aesthetic.

Tension and One-Season Narrative Structure

The show's decision to limit its run to a single season enhances the viewing experience by maintaining relentless tension throughout its runtime. Unlike slow-burn character studies, My Name ensures that every dialogue scene crackles with the constant risk of exposure for Yoon Ji-woo. Her position as a mole in two opposing organizations creates a high-stakes environment where mistakes are fatal, elevating the impact of every confrontation.

This concise storytelling approach prevents the narrative from losing momentum, a common issue when thrillers are extended over multiple seasons. The series avoids dragging out the core mystery of her father's death, instead focusing on a tightly paced, self-contained arc. By concluding the story within one season, the creators ensured a masterclass in tension building comparable to dark crime thrillers like This City Is Ours.

Conclusion on Action Genre Impact

My Name serves as a compelling alternative for audiences seeking the adrenaline and stylistic precision of John Wick. It successfully translates the cinematic language of modern action filmmaking into the television format. The series demonstrates that a focused, high-quality production can outshine many bigger-budget offerings by prioritizing clear choreography and sustained dramatic pressure.