Netflix's Most-Watched Original Movies of 2026

This article discusses the top ten most-watched original movies on Netflix in 2026. It highlights the influence of popular genres, star-studded casts, and Netflix's strategy for securing viewership expectations.

Netflix has released some huge movies throughout 2026, but only a select handful hold a place among its most-watched originals of the year. These movies are routinely the ones that top Netflix 's streaming charts in the United States and across the world.

With popular genres like action, thrillers, rom-coms, and animation and typically star-studded casts frequently part of its new releases, Netflix has a clear strategy to greenlighting or acquiring new movies with the hopes that they'll pop with audiences. This has happened time and time again in 2026, and thanks to official viewership data, here are Netflix's most-watched original movies this year





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Streaming Services Netflix Movies Most Watched Original 2026 Genres Action Thrillers Rom-Coms Animation Viewership Dwayne Johnson Emily Bloom Peaky Blinders Kpop Demon Hunters People We Meet On Vacation Swapped Thrash

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