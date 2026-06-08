Netflix’s Massive Hit Crime Thriller Series Officially Returns This October After 3-Year Delay

A fan-favorite series is returning to Netflix.

A fan-favorite series is returning to Netflix. Lupin is a French action-thriller series and follows Assane Diop , who is a master thief, and his inspiration is the classic literary character Arsène Lupin.

He hopes to avenge his father by any means necessary. It is a worldwide phenomenon and one of Netflix's most-watched non-English series of all time. It has been confirmed by Netflix that Lupin Part 4 will be airing on October 23, as a poster for the upcoming season has also been revealed. It has been three years since part 2 premiered on Netflix, leaving fans on the edge of their seats as they've been awaiting more from the thriller series.

Sy will be reprising his role in the eight-episode series alongside Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Soufiane Guerrab, Shirine Boutella, Théo Christine, and Laïka Blanc-Francard. The Netflix series, created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan with the participation of Marie Roussin, Florent Meyer and Tigran Rosine, is inspired by Arsène Lupin, the fictional French"gentleman thief" created by author Maurice Leblanc in 1905.

Season 1 of Lupin was released in 2021 and was the first French series to be in Netflix's top 10 list for the U.S. and it was watched by over 76 million households. x Your browser does not support the video tag. Assane Diop's father died in jail after being wrongfully accused of a crime which spurs him on to fight.

The series highlights issues with racism and class bias specifically against immigrants, making Lupin more than just a crime thriller and really a thought-provoking series. Lupin won a Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Series and had International Emmy and Golden Globes nominations. Part 3 of Lupin ended with some major cliffhangers as the story has taken a major turn.

Assane was betrayed and imprisoned after his latest heist, causing much debate online on whether Lupin will even return after the shocking finale. A three-year wait is more than enough to have fans clawing at Netflix headquarters for answers to some serious questions remaining. At the time of writing, it's unclear if part 4 will be the final season of the crime thriller.

Netflix will be releasing Lupin on October 23. 8.0/10 6/10 Lupin 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-MA Action Crime Drama Mystery Release Date January 8, 2021 Showrunner George Kay Directors Louis Leterrier, Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard, Hugo Gélin, Daniel Grou, Xavier Gens Writers François Uzan, George Kay, Eliane Montane, Sumerah Srivastav Cast See All Creator George Kay, François Uzan, Maurice Leblanc Powered by Expand Collapse





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cardinals Urged to Take Massive Swing on Brendan SorsbyThe Arizona Cardinals move into the future with this potential option at QB.

Read more »

Pope Leo XIV leads massive Corpus Christi celebration in Madrid with historic flower carpet processionThe pontiff's second day in Spain drew over a million faithful to Plaza de Cibeles for a Corpus Christi Mass and an elaborate floral carpet procession, while urging young people to consider religious vocations.

Read more »

Angler reels in massive 75-pound catfish at Lake Texoma over Memorial Day weekendAn angler reeled in a giant 75-pound blue catfish over Memorial Day weekend during a holiday fishing trip on Lake Texoma.

Read more »

Scientists Detect Massive Structure Under AntarcticaResearchers have uncovered evidence showing that several subglacial landmarks are the result of the same geological process.

Read more »