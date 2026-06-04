Netflix's 'Little House On The Prairie' Reboot: Everything We Know

Netflix’s reboot of 'Little House on the Prairie' will gallop onto the small screen this summer in a reimagining of the TV series based on the Laura Ingalls Wilder's book.

Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Landman’ Cast Talk Working With Taylor Sheridan And Why The Show Resonates With Its Audience – All Trails Lead Herein March 2025. Described as a “reimagining” of the ‘70s television drama series, which is currently available to stream on Prime Video and Peacock before leaving the latter at the end of June, the reboot will pull from Laura Ingalls Wilder’s original book series.book by Laura Ingalls Wilder, the first season will chronicle the Ingalls family’s adventures when their patriarch decides to leave Wisconsin to settle in Independence, Kansas.

There will also be Osage characters as chapters of the third novel Wilder wrote contain encounters with the Native Americans on the land that was eventually settled.

“Once upon a time, Ma and Pa and Mary and Laura left the Big Woods of Wisconsin and moved to the prairie where a new life was waiting for them,” says the teaser trailer, which you can watch down below. “Every day and every night was an adventure. And even though they were all alone and very small against the sky and the stars… they were happy because they were a family and they were together.

”, affectionately called “Half Pint” by her father, Charles Ingalls. Laura is the protagonist of the series, and the real-life Laura Ingalls Wilder’s point of view tells the story of settlement of the American West. Jocko Sims, Warren Christie, Meegwun Fairbrother, Wren Zhawenim Gotts, Xander Cole and Alyssa Wapanatâhk, with Xander Cole in a recurring role.

L-R: Jocko Sims as Dr. George Tann, Crosby Fitzgerald as Caroline Ingalls, Luke Bracey as Charles Ingalls in ‘Little House on the Prairie’Sims and Christie will play characters from the books — Dr. George Tann and John Edwards, a mysterious man and Civil War veteran from Tennessee — while Gotts, Fairbrother, Wapanatâhk and Cole will play newly created Osage characters who live on the land that becomes Independence. Fairbrother will portray Mitchell, a gentle man already living in Kansas where he has become a successful farmer and built an impressive homestead.

The Canadian actor is of Scottish and Ojibway descent. Wapanatâhk will play Mitchell’s wife, White Sun, who is opinionated, beautiful, and has a sharp sense of humor. At times she sees the world through a more cynical lens than her husband. Gotts will play Mitchell and White Sun’s daughter, Good Eagle.

Cole will play Little Puma, White Sun’s younger brother. Little Puma is good-hearted, but bull-headed, and he often gets under his sister’s skin. Barrett Doss, Michael Hough & Rebecca Amzallag Among 7 Joining ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Reboot Doss will play Emily Henderson, owner of the town General Store in Independence and personable businesswoman. Holland will portray Jemma James, busybody wife to Eli James , a railroad developer who enthusiastically welcomes new settlers to Independence, KS.

Cadorath will portray Caleb, an orphaned teen who works for Emily at the General Store. Collins will play Louis, White Sun’s good-natured and level-headed cousin. Fish will play Adam Scott, a handsome bachelor who looks as if he has experienced no hardship in his life. Amzallag will portray Lacey Aubert, a happily single and widowed outcast who owns a bar and card room on the edge of town.

, serving the order in March 2026 way ahead of the first season’s premiere date. Season 2 has already found some of its cast members as well, including the actresses who) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Other EPs are Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition, Dana Fox, Susanna Fogel and Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions — who had long hoped to make a reboot.

“It has been a long-held dream of mine to carry on my father’s legacy and adapt Wilder’s classic American stories for a 21st century audience in a way that brings together fans of both the books and the original television series,” said Trip Friendly in a statement. “I am thrilled by our talented creative team led by Rebecca Sonnenshine who are bringing these beloved stories about family, community, and survival to longtime fans and new generations.

” Trip Friendly’s father Ed bought the TV and movie rights to the Wilder novels that led to the NBC drama in 1974. Trip first sold the rights for a reboot in 2020 to Paramount TV Studios and Anonymous Content. No Hard Feelings: Netflix Hands Paramount ‘Little House’ Renewal Days After Losing WB To RivalSubmit a comment Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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