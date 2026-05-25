Netflix's latest results make I Am Legend 2's prospects and chances of coming to fruition more promising

Michael B. Jordan and Will Smith star in Netflix's current top 10 film Swapped which garnered an impressive watchtime of 44,800,000 hours viewed at the early stage of things and proved the actor's continual potential in the world of movies and I Am Legend also hit Netflix's weekly global most-watched list in this time, proving the lasting success of I Am Legend itself and the continued prominence of Will Smith.

Netflix 's latest results have proved that I Am Legend 2 , which has been without much in the way of updates for some time, still has considerable potential, especially given its two main stars Michael B. Jordan and Will Smith .

The 2007 movie adaptation of I Am Legend enjoyed considerable success upon its debut, and plans for a sequel were eventually announced, involving Jordan and Smith in a follow-up story delving into the aftermath of the original film. Despite some concerns around the movie's viability, particularly in the current theatrical landscape, Netflix's latest results suggest that I Am Legend 2 could be a sequel hit like no other





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Netflix I Am Legend 2 Michael B. Jordan Will Smith Film Results Movie Prospects Sequel Chances

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