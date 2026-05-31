Netflix's 'I Will Find You': The Perfect Actor for Harlan Coben's Latest Thriller

Netflix's upcoming miniseries 'I Will Find You', based on Harlan Coben's novel, stars Sam Worthington as a grieving father seeking the truth about his son's disappearance. With its intense visual style and mind-bending premise, the show promises to be another classic Coben adaptation. Worthington's previous roles, including 'Man on a Ledge' and 'The Shack', showcase his ability to portray characters with remarkable similarities to his new role in 'I Will Find You'.

Netflix is set to release ' I Will Find You ', a gritty mystery thriller based on Harlan Coben 's novel, in the coming month. The streaming giant has cast Australian actor Sam Worthington in the lead role, who seems to have been tailor-made for the character of David Burroughs.

Worthington's previous roles share striking similarities with Burroughs, a grieving father convicted of murdering his son, a crime he denies committing. When new evidence suggests his son might still be alive, Burroughs embarks on a dangerous quest to uncover the truth, risking his own life in the process. The show's mind-bending premise and intense visual style promise another classic adaptation of Coben's literary universe.

The success of 'I Will Find You' hinges on Worthington's ability to bring emotional depth and suspenseful thrills to his portrayal of Burroughs, while also navigating the unnerving moral ambiguity of the character. This is Netflix's thirteenth Harlan Coben series and is shaping up to be one of its biggest releases this year. The trailer hints at a thrilling narrative that combines action-packed storytelling with horrifying personal tragedy, keeping viewers guessing about the truth behind the mysterious inciting incident.

Burroughs, wrongly jailed for his son's murder, is brought a photograph by his former sister-in-law, showing his son with the distinctive birthmark he has. This sets off a game of shadows, pitting Burroughs against law enforcement and potential kidnapping suspects involved in organized crime. Worthington's casting as Burroughs is spot-on.

He has previously played similar roles, such as in 'Man on a Ledge' and 'The Shack', where his characters are wrongly accused or grapple with the disappearance of a family member. In 'Fractured', Worthington plays a father searching for his missing wife and daughter, a scenario that mirrors Burroughs' quest. Subscribe to our newsletter for insights into casting and adaptation decisions.

'I Will Find You' is set to release on Netflix on June 18, 2026





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