Netflix's Hidden Legal Gem: 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'

Netflix's 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' is a 2022 South Korean legal drama that flew under many viewers' radar but captivated critics and fans alike, earning a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. The series follows Woo Young-woo, South Korea's first recognized autistic attorney, as she navigates a prestigious law firm and the courtroom, facing derision despite her skill. Unlike other TV lawyers, Attorney Woo is a realistic, dedicated protagonist who understands her clients' plights due to her own ostracization.

Netflix , renowned for its vast catalog of intense dramas, has a hidden gem in its legal series collection. While it creates genre-defining originals like 'Bridgerton' and 'Wednesday', and revives franchises like 'Suits', it's rare to find a Netflix show with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', a 2022 South Korean legal drama, stands out with its 100% fresh rating. Despite being a hidden gem, it captivated critics and fans alike. Unlike other Netflix legal dramas like 'The Lincoln Lawyer' or 'How to Get Away with Murder', 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' offers a unique perspective. The series follows Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), South Korea's first recognized autistic attorney, as she navigates a prestigious law firm and the courtroom.

Despite her skill, she faces derision from colleagues, opposing counsel, and the public. However, Attorney Woo doesn't fit the damsel-in-distress trope. She takes on high-profile cases, letting her expertise speak for itself. The ensemble cast, including a swoon-worthy litigation expert and Woo's childhood best friend, balances the drama's prestige with slice-of-life elements.

Each character offers a distinct perspective, maintaining tension and realistic interpersonal dynamics. Woo Young-woo is a standout protagonist, understanding her clients' plights due to her own ostracization. She helps a closeted lesbian woman and a wrongfully accused man with autism. Unlike other TV lawyers, Attorney Woo isn't a genius savant.

Her lack of social awareness and communication skills gives her a realistic uphill battle, making her dedication all the more impressive





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