Netflix's Ghostbusters: Night Shift Animated Series Set for 2027 Debut

Netflix has officially titled its upcoming Ghostbusters animated series Ghostbusters: Night Shift, with a 2027 release date. The series, produced with Sony Pictures Animation, will be previewed at Annecy on June 24. The creative team includes Executive Producers Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, and Dan Aykroyd, with Showrunners Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan. The project is in full development, focusing on scripts, art, and supernatural worldbuilding.

Netflix has officially announced its upcoming Ghostbusters animated series, titled Ghostbusters : Night Shift, set to debut in 2027. The series is being developed with Sony Pictures Animation and features a notable creative team including Executive Producers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan , alongside Showrunners and Executive Producers Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan .

The project will have a world-exclusive preview at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 24, as part of the "Next on Netflix Animation: from Ghostbusters to Brad Bird's Ray Gunn" session. Original Ghostbuster Dan Aykroyd has also joined as an executive producer. According to Gil Kenan, the series is in full development, with scripts, art, and supernatural worldbuilding actively underway.

The session at Annecy will also include insights into Brad Bird's upcoming animated feature Ray Gunn, moderated by stop-motion legend Peter Lord, and will feature glimpses of other Netflix animation projects like THE ONE PIECE series and the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory animated film. The extensive development process reflects the commitment to meeting high viewer expectations, with work progressing since the project's initial announcement nearly two years ago





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Ghostbusters Netflix Animation 2027 Annecy Jason Reitman Gil Kenan Ben Hibon Elliott Kalan Sony Pictures Animation Dan Aykroyd

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