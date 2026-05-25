Netflix's Flexibility in Releasing Major Movies in Theaters

Netflix has announced plans to release The Adventures of Cliff Booth on IMAX for an exclusive two-week run before the movie arrives on the streaming service, marking a major break from tradition. This move proves that Netflix is getting more flexible in releasing major movies in theaters, especially for major directors like Greta Gerwig and David Fincher.

Although Netflix has never entirely warmed to the idea of releasing its original movies in cinemas, one upcoming project is so big that it will change that policy for good.

Director Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movies are set to be a huge deal for Netflix, as the Barbie filmmaker bring CS Lewis’s iconic series of children’s fantasy stories to life onscreen for the second time. While HBO’s Harry Potter series will be even bigger, Gerwig’s Narnia has the benefit of being a movie rather than a show.

Fittingly, Gerwig’s Narnia was originally expected to be the first 'true theatrical' release from Netflix, with the streaming service finally releasing a major movie for a full theatrical run before its online release. Netflix has toyed with this before, but never truly embraced the plan.

The streaming service released both of Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequels, Glass Onion and Wake Up Dead Man, in theaters at the same time that they were released on Netflix, and took the same approach to the feature-length Stranger Things finale on January 31st, 2025. However, director David Fincher’s highly anticipated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel, The Adventures of Cliff Booth, is now set to beat Narnia and become the first Netflix movie to receive an authentic theatrical run before its online streaming release.

In a major break from tradition, Netflix have announced plans to release The Adventures of Cliff Booth on IMAX for an exclusive two-week run before the movie arrives on the streaming service. The Adventures of Cliff Booth Will Receive An IMAX Run Before Its Netflix Release The Adventures of Cliff Booth is the title to take this historic first step for Netflix, and it makes sense for the Brad Pitt vehicle to be the movie to enjoy this honor.

Fincher has been a huge Netflix partner from the start, but the early cancellation of his hit psychological thriller series Mindhunter proves that the streaming service hasn’t always rewarded the director’s loyalty. Fincher’s previous Netflix movies did not receive a theatrical release on this scale. Although Netflix says that their treatment of The Adventures of Cliff Booth doesn’t indicate a broader change in strategy, it does undeniably show more flexibility from its side, at least for major creators.

For major directors like Gerwig and Fincher, who have a proven track record of getting viewers into cinema seats, theatrical releases from Netflix may not be a pipe dream. The Adventures of Cliff Booth’s IMAX Run Proves Netflix Is Getting More Flexible This is fantastic news for the streaming service more broadly, as critics and cultural commentators have long complained that Netflix’s decision to prioritize streaming releases can occasionally damage movies that would be better suited to the big screen.

Richard Linklater’s Glen Powell vehicle Hit Man, the indie horror comedy It’s What’s Inside, and Fincher’s own The Killer are just a handful of the many movies that have been singled out as Netflix releases that could have benefited from theatrical viewing. Subscribe to our newsletter for inside Netflix cinema shifts Join the newsletter to follow Netflix’s theatrical pivot with focused coverage—analysis, industry context, and detailed takes on what IMAX-first moves like The Adventures of Cliff Booth and Gerwig’s Narnia mean for directors and cinemas.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. While Fincher’s The Adventures of Cliff Booth looks darker than Quentin Tarantino’s predecessor Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the movie remains a glossy big-budget thriller that, like Gerwig’s Narnia, is a perfect candidate for big-screen viewing.

While it is a shame that only major directors can currently swing a theatrical release from the streamer, the sequel seems like an ideal test case for this new approach. If a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood from one of the best directors of the last three decades can’t get viewers into cinemas, then Netflix may be justified in its decision to largely sidestep theatrical releases, despite how misguided it might seem.

However, if The Adventures of Cliff Booth does prove a hit on the big screen, then Netflix’s flexibility may increase in the years to come





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Netflix Theatrical Releases Flexibility Major Movies Gerwig's Narnia David Fincher The Adventures Of Cliff Booth IMAX Cinema Shifts Cinema Industry Critics And Cultural Commentators Richard Linklater Glen Powell Hit Man It’S What’S Inside The Killer

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