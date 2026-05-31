The decline of Netflix's fantasy shows is a worrying trend, with the conclusion of massive stories like Stranger Things and the final installment of The Witcher season 5 on the horizon.

Netflix 's fantasy future is in doubt as the streaming service faces a decline in its fantasy shows, including The Witcher . Despite being a huge success, the show's prequel, The Witcher : Nightmare of the Wolf, has been largely ignored.

The prequel, which has a 100% approval rating from critics and an 83% score from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, is one of the better original movies on Netflix. The show's creator, Henry Cavill, even departed the series due to the lack of book-faithful elements, leading many fans to join his frustration. The prequel's success has led some to suggest that Netflix's strategy for The Witcher should be to focus on standalone stories, rather than adapting existing books.

This could be a goldmine for the streaming service, especially given the franchise's overall popularity and the vast world of the source material. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf proves as much and, despite tying itself to the larger narrative of The Witcher, its nature as a prequel gave it the freedom to simply try telling a compelling story.

However, the decline of Netflix's fantasy shows is a worrying trend, with the conclusion of massive stories like Stranger Things and the final installment of The Witcher season 5 on the horizon. The streaming service needs to lean into stories like The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf to reignite its audience and fantasy catalog





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