Netflix confirms filming for Christmas thriller Fairytale in New York starts March to May 2027 in NY and NJ. Aaron Pierre stars in Jalmari Helander action movie.

Ahead of its anticipated holiday release, Netflix action movie Fairytale in New York has received a significant production update. Production Weekly Issue 1529 confirms that principal photography is scheduled to commence in March 2027 and continue through May 2027. The film is set to film in New York and New Jersey.

Fairytale in New York Plot Details

The thriller features Aaron Pierre as an unassuming cab driver who takes one last ride before celebrating the holiday with his estranged son. After encountering a gang of criminals, the character embarks on a relentless pursuit to retrieve his kid's priceless Christmas gift. The narrative unfolds on Christmas Eve in New York City.

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The movie is directed by Jalmari Helander, known for directing the Sisu films. Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani penned the script. The production team includes Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo and Kevin King Templeton of Templeton Media as producers. Executive producers include Scott Sheldon, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, Pavan Kalidindi, and James Myers from Lionsgate.

Aaron Pierre Cast as Lead

Aaron Pierre is the only cast member confirmed so far for the upcoming Netflix project. His recent roles include John Stewart in HBO's Lanterns and Terry Richmond in Rebel Ridge. Pierre has also been part of Genius and The Morning Show. He is known for voice roles as Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King and Mane Attraction in Goat.

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Production Timeline and Uncertainty

The schedule remains subject to change despite the reported March to May 2027 dates. Given its Christmas Eve setting, Fairytale in New York could be a potential holiday release for viewers. The production details highlight the ongoing development of major action titles for the streaming platform.

Industry Context and Reporting

Entertainment coverage continues to track major streaming announcements. Mahin Sultan is an entertainment writer at Evolve Media, covering pop culture, entertainment, and digital trends. With over three years of industry experience, she specializes in covering entertainment, pop culture, fashion, and more. Outside of writing, you can find her bingeing K-dramas and anime, playing Call of Duty, or reading.