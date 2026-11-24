Netflix confirms that production has started on the second season of the French action thriller Elite Force, created by Julien Leclercq and Sylvain Caron. The series, which starred Tomer Sisley, achieved significant global success with its first season, appearing in the Top 10 in 91 countries. Filming is taking place in Marrakech, and the new season will follow protagonists David and Max as they navigate a crisis threatening the GIGN unit after being dismissed.

Netflix’s Hit French Action Thriller ‘ Elite Force’ Starring Tomer Sisley Starts Production on Season 2 ‘I’m a Celebrity’ Tensions Between AJ Odudu and Mariella Frostrup Prompt ITV to Issue Statement: ‘We Take the Welfare of the Celebrities Very Seriously’Created by Julien Leclercq and Sylvain Caron and directed by Leclercq, the series spent four weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10 for non-English-language shows and cracked the streamer’s Top 10 in 91 countries.

The second season will see David and Max, after being dismissed from the GIGN – France’s elite counterterrorism and hostage rescue unit — find themselves at the center of an incident that raises suspicions within their unit and threatens its very existence. Marrakech Film Festival Grows Its Awards-Season Clout With 'Artificial,' 'The Debut,' 'Fjord' and Other Oscar Hopefuls 'Narnia' White Witches Tilda Swinton and Emma Mackey Excited to Meet for the First Time at Marrakech Film Festival: 'My Absolute Dream' “We’re starting filming on Season 2 of ‘Elite Force’ today.

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Audiences followed us throughout the first season, and it’s with great excitement that we’re embarking on a new storyline with everything dialed up: intrigue, emotion, action… Everything is in place to deliver! ” said Leclercq. Netflix has a track record with French action thrillers, notably “Under Paris,” directed by Xavier Gens, and “AKA,” starring Alban Lenoir and Eric Cantona.

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“Elite Force” marks a return to familiar territory for Leclercq, who previously chronicled one of the GIGN’s most high-profile operations in his 2011 film “The Assault,” based on the 1994 hijacking of an Air France plane. He has since become a regular collaborator of Netflix, directing “The Wages of Fear,” a remake of Henri-Georges Clouzot’s 1953 classic, and co-creating “Ganglands,” a crime series inspired by his 2015 heist thriller “Braqueurs. ” The latter ran for two seasons on the streamer.

Sisley, meanwhile, is best known for starring in the franchise “Largo Winch,” adapted from the Belgian comic book series, as well as the French crime procedural “Balthazar” which ran for five seasons on TF1.