Netflix's Crime Series Achieves Rare Feat

Netflix has transformed the crime genre with high-budget fictional dramas and thought-provoking true-crime documentaries, with series like Squid Game and Wednesday achieving global phenomena status.

Netflix 's new crime series has achieved a rare feat. Streaming giant Netflix has completely transformed the crime genre with high-budget fictional dramas as well as thought-provoking and spine-tingling true-crime documentaries.

Fictional series like Narcos and Mindhunter propelled the streamer into being a top destination for shows of that genre, as well as Tiger King, which was a global phenomenon and remains a talking point. One of the most notable series is Squid Game, which shattered records on launch in 2021, becoming Netflix's biggest-ever series debut. Hwang Dong-hyuk's South Korean thriller centres on a desperate gambler named Seong Gi-hun. What is his player number?

Gi-hun is Player 456 - the last number drawn. Kang Sae-byeok (the North Korean defector) is 067, Cho Sang-woo (the Stanford-educated finance crook) is 218, and the mysterious elderly Oh Il-nam is 001. Squid Game became Netflix's first show to hit #1 in every country it launched in, amassing over 1.6 billion hours watched in its first month alone. Another notable series is Wednesday, which became Netflix's second-biggest English-language debut in 2022 and launched a TikTok dance craze.

The Tim Burton-directed Addams Family spin-off set at Nevermore Academy became a global phenomenon in late 2022. The young actress who plays the deadpan title character is Jenna Ortega, a Disney Channel graduate and indie-horror favourite. Her now-famous cello-accompanied dance scene became an overnight TikTok phenomenon, and her performance earned Wednesday two Emmy nominations despite airing mid-season. Netflix has also released a dark political thriller starring Kevin Spacey as a ruthless congressman breaking the fourth wall.

It became the first major streaming original to land a Primetime Emmy nomination and effectively invented prestige streaming TV. The show is House of Cards, adapted by Beau Willimon from the 1990 BBC series. Kevin Spacey's Frank Underwood and his asides to camera defined early streaming TV. Netflix has also produced The Crown, a show that famously recasts its entire ensemble every two seasons to age the royal family.

After Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 1-2, the Oscar-winning actress who took the crown for seasons 3-4 is Olivia Colman. She played the Queen across seasons 3 and 4, covering the late 1960s through the early Thatcher years. Olivia Colman anchored the show's middle era fresh off her 2019 Oscar win





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