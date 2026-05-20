Netflix's Cobra Kai Surpasses The Karate Kid Franchise

The popular martial arts movie franchise The Karate Kid is now overshadowed by its unexpected television spin-off, Cobra Kai.

Netflix has an awesome martial arts TV show that's so good, it makes the Karate Kid franchise look small in comparison. The Karate Kid franchise of movies, which began with the original The Karate Kid in 1984 and has extended into Karate Kid: Legends in 2025, is the quintessential martial arts movie franchise.

While Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, IP Man, and John Wick may have better individual entries, or more rabid fanbases, or better fight choreography, The Karate Kid franchise is the go-to martial arts movie for most people if you pick someone at random and ask them to name an entry in the genre. For all its success as a movie franchise, the series is surpassed by its own unexpected television spin-off, Cobra Kai





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Netflix Cobra Kai Karate Kid Franchise Martial Arts TV Show The Carrot Kid Spin-Off

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