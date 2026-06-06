Netflix's Bodies: A Time-Bending Murder Mystery That Merges Sherlock and Doctor Who

Netflix's Bodies is an ambitious limited series that weaves together four distinct timelines in Victorian London, wartime 1941, present-day, and a dystopian 2053. Each detective from these eras investigates the same mysterious corpse, uncovering a complex conspiracy that spans centuries. With a gritty visual style unique to each period and a menacing antagonist played by Stephen Graham, the show blends crime procedural, historical drama, and science fiction into a gripping narrative that challenges fate and free will.

One of Netflix 's most intriguing murder mystery thrillers is perfect for fans of Sherlock and Doctor Who. British entertainment giants like the BBC and ITV produce an astonishing number of crime dramas and thrillers every year, from feature-length detective dramas to cozy murder mysteries, and contemporary criminal conspiracies.

In 2023, Netflix threw its hat in the ring when it premiered a limited series that combines nearly every type of British crime drama, alongside a hefty dose of historical storytelling, intersecting timelines, and complex sci-fi concepts. Created by Paul Tomalin (credited with writing an episode of Doctor Who spinoff Torchwood) and loosely based on a graphic novel of the same name by the late Si Spencer, Netflix's Bodies follows four very different detectives living in four very different eras as they each investigate the mysterious appearance of the same corpse.

Switching between 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053, Bodies creates a unique visual and thematic style for each period, inspired by the original artwork of Dean Ormston, Tula Lotay, Meghan Hetrick, and Phil Winslade. Bodies is one of the most ambitious limited series Netflix has ever made, wrapping up the story's intricate historical and science fiction threads with incredible finesse and genuine emotional impact in just eight hour-long episodes.

It's well worth a watch, not just for its intriguing genre mash-up but for its incredible performances, as well. Netflix's Bodies Feels Like A Cross Between Sherlock And Doctor Who Largely set in London's Whitechapel neighborhood - most widely known for its association with Jack the Ripper's murderous late 19th-century legacy - Netflix's Bodies feels like a cross between Sherlock and Doctor Who (with a sprinkling of the German series Dark thrown in for good measure).

While the London Metropolitan Police officially employs each detective, their involvement in the Longharvest Lane case soon forces them to take matters into their own hands. Their individual investigations have a similar energy to those in the BBC's Sherlock. Each case is frenetic, dynamic, and driven by action, as they not only fight to save their own lives but also for the truth.

Related Bodies' 4 Timelines Explained: When Each Detective's Investigation Takes Place In Netflix's Mystery Show Bodies' loop takes much time and effort to be preserved, but the detectives need to work together in all timelines to have a shot at dismantling it. Posts By Antonella Gugliersi What seems to be a straightforward murder case is anything but; the twists and turns are as surprising as some of Arthur Conan Doyle's best stories.

Still, Bodies sets itself apart from the arguably oversaturated British detective market by introducing the cyclical element of time travel. As each case unfolds, it becomes clear there's an entity behind the scenes pulling the strings, trapping each of the story's players in an inescapable cycle of fate and misfortune. The detectives don't travel around space and time in a convenient blue police box - in fact, communicating with each other is incredibly difficult.

They do share a common enemy, however, eerily reminiscent of both Sherlock Holmes' nemesis, James Moriarty, and the Doctor's age-old adversary, the Master: Stephen Graham's Elias Mannix. Bodies Features Stephen Graham's Best Netflix Role Besides Adolescence Stephen Graham is one of the most successful British actors and writers working today.

With credits including Guy Ritchie's Snatch, Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders, Boiling Point, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, and Hulu's A Thousand Blows, Graham has proven himself to be incredibly versatile, bringing a unique sense of gravitas and depth to each role, no matter the genre. Of course, Graham shot to true global stardom after the premiere of Netflix's limited series, Adolescence (currently the second most-viewed series on Netflix of all time), which Graham starred in and co-wrote with Jack Thorne.

Graham deservedly won a BAFTA, Primetime Emmy, and Golden Globe Award for his performance as Eddie Miller, but it's certainly not his only memorable Netflix role. The way he approaches his part as Elias Mannix in Bodies anchors the show's complex narrative web. He's calm and calculated, aloof, even, but there's a dangerous undercurrent of fanaticism in every interaction. He's a looming presence, a shadow in the background.

Few actors could have pulled this role off as well as Graham, and he never overshadows his co-stars' performances. Instead, they all elevate each other's work, as the detectives' desperation and Elias' need for control inevitably clash. Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Shira Haas, Amaka Okafor, and Andor's Kyle Soller are all equally fascinating in their own way





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