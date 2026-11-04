Netflix's Below and Apple TV's Widow's Bay Share Striking Parallel Elements

Netflix's Below and Apple TV's Widow's Bay coincidentally share remote seaside settings, unexplained horrors, and widower protagonists despite different genres and release dates in 2026.

In October 2026, Netflix released Below, a sci-fi horror limited series that arrived just six months after Apple TV+ launched Widow's Bay in April of that same year. Both shows have drawn comparisons due to their shared premise of unexplained horrors invading isolated seaside communities, yet creators insist the similarities are coincidental. This phenomenon is known as parallel thinking in the industry.

Parallel Thinking in TV Production

Parallel thinking occurs when unrelated creators develop similar concepts around the same time without direct collaboration. Historical examples include The Following and Hannibal airing near each other despite different storylines. Such coincidences highlight how industry trends can inspire similar thematic choices across competing platforms during specific cultural moments.

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Widower Protagonists and Grief Themes

Both Netflix's Below and Apple TV's Widow's Bay feature aging widower protagonists whose personal grief influences their responses to external threats. Josh Hartnett plays Calvin Penney in Below, a fisherman struggling to provide for his family after losing his wife. Matthew Rhys portrays Tom Loftis in Widow's Bay, a mayor dealing with the death of his spouse while managing his community.

Creator Insights and Script Origins

Widow's Bay creator Kate Dippold told The Hollywood Reporter the script existed for over a decade before production. Below creator Jesse McKeown stated he was unaware of the Apple TV series until Netflix wrapped filming. McKeown felt relieved after seeing Widow's Bay promotional materials because tonal differences were immediately obvious between the two projects.

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Divergent Genres and Narrative Structures

While both shows feature isolated seaside settings, their genres differ significantly. Below operates as a sci-fi thriller with elements reminiscent of The Thing and Jaws. Widow's Bay leans into paranormal horror similar to Mike Flanagan works and Stephen King adaptations. Below is a limited series with a concluded narrative, whereas Widow's Bay ends on a cliffhanger setting up a second season.

Contrasting Character Profiles and Tones

The portrayal of widowers in each show further distinguishes their unique approaches. Tom Loftis in Widow's Bay is a distant father to one teen with a stable job. Calvin Penney in Below is an overworked father close to multiple children facing economic hardship. These character nuances reflect the broader tonal differences between the supernatural horror of Widow's Bay and the scientific thriller elements of Below.