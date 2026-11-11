Netflix's 'Bass X Machina' Scores 93% Review Grade in First Week

Netflix's new animated Western‑sci‑fi series 'Bass X Machina' tops Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% audience score, drawing praise for its action and genre mashup. The eight‑episode show premieres on Netflix and faces mixed reviews on narrative complexity.

Netflix's new animated series ' Bass X Machina' has opened to strong reception, earning a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes in its first week. The sci‑fi Western features a steampunk frontier where law breaks down and machinery roams free. The series' lead, actor Brian Talbot, voices the titular character, a historical figure who must serve as judge, jury, and executioner.

Series Overview and Ratings

The six‑episode show debuted on Netflix and already holds a 93% rating from viewers, based on fewer than 50 user reviews. Critics have awarded it a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from 13 reviews, indicating a strong critical consensus. Despite the high scores, the figure is still subject to change as more audience inputs appear.

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Production Team and Cast

'Bass X Machina' was created by LeSean Thomas, who previously produced shows such as 'Black Dynamite' and 'The Boondocks.' The series is co‑written by Chad Handley of 'The Righteous Gemstones' and directed by Shana Feste. The voice cast includes Brian Talbot, Janelle Monáe, Tati Gabrielle, Cree Summer, Chaske Spencer, Currie Graham, and Starletta DuPois.

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Viewer Feedback and Critical Response

Audience reviews highlight the show's blend of Western action and anime‑style animation, along with strong dialogue and unforgettable characters. Some viewers note potential narrative clutter and unresolved plot threads, yet overall praise the series for its fun and engaging storytelling. Critics from ScreenRant have likened the visual style to 'Cowboy Bebop' and praised Studio Mir's contribution.

Future Prospects and Availability

All episodes are currently available on Netflix, and the series is set to potentially expand into a second season as fan interest grows. The show's premise allows for complex themes while maintaining accessibility for a broad audience of sci‑fi and Western fans alike.