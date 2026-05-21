Netflix's Arcane and Its Impact on Expanding League of Legends Lore

A news article discussing Arcane, a popular animated show based on League of Legends, which has been celebrated for expanding this game's lore with its detailed character development, including the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun.

Netflix’s Arcane is celebrated for many reasons, but one of its biggest accomplishments is how effectively it expanded the lore of League of Legends. Before the show premiered, many of the game’s champions were defined by scattered biographies that loosely connected fragments of worldbuilding.

Arcane transformed the likes of Vi (Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) into layered characters while making the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun feel like living, breathing locations. With Arcane, Netflix took a pre-existing fictional universe and used it as a storytelling sandbox with great success. The creative process behind Arcane makes the streamer’s next major game adaptation even more exciting, despite coming from a very different type of franchise.

Instead of a MOBA, the streamer is turning to Magic: The Gathering, the iconic trading card game that has dominated hobby stores and tournament scenes ever since it launched in 1993. ScreenRant.com | FT Maester’s Chronicle Interactive Quiz | ScreenRant/ TV/ Fantasy/ Trivia From Westeros to Middle-Earth to the Continent Eight Questions How Well Do You Know Fantasy TV? ’The night is dark and full of terrors. ’ Hex...white-hot.

Game of Thrones Winter is coming | Rings of Power | Toss a coin | Wheel of Time | The Pattern weaves | Lord of Dreams Roll the Die → Question 1 / 8 GAME OF THRONES 01 HBO’s Game of Thrones — the pop-culture juggernaut that made fantasy TV prestige — premiered with the episode ‘Winter Is Coming’





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Arcane League Of Legends Vi Jinx Piltover Zaun Magic: The Gathering

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