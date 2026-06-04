Netflix's 'Arcane' adaptation is a prime example of how video game adaptations can be done right. The show's success has paved the way for other successful adaptations, including Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and The Last of Us.

Netflix 's ' Arcane ' Adaptation Is Just As Immersive as the Video Game. Intuitively, video games seem like an easy medium to seamlessly adapt to the screen, but many projects in the past indicate otherwise, including some of the Mortal Kombat films in the '90s or the more recent Resident Evil adaptations.

The primary issue is the interactivity of video games, which is completely stripped during the transition, as writers have to pick and choose which elements to commit to the screen. So, even if there is a lot of lore and visual elements to draw inspiration from, the trick is to choose the suitable ones while also building on them enough to sustain a runtime, all while honoring the source material and fanbase.

Since many adaptations struggle in this, movies and shows based on video games didn't become mainstream until 2021. Five years ago, Netflix released one of the most successful and popular video game adaptations: Arcane. Based on League of Legends, the animated series, of course, didn't single-handedly improve the quality of future adaptations, but it did help put video game adaptations on the map and marked a huge turning point in the genre.

Since then, there have been more consistent hits, like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, The Last of Us, and Fallout, and the interest in adapting more hasn't waned, with plans for adaptations of Elden Ring and Magic: The Gathering. Arcane ushered in an era where gamers could be ecstatic about watching their favorite characters on the screen in a way they hadn't before.

The world of League of Legends has countless characters, maps, and stories, and Arcane narrowed its focus to the political tensions between the elites of Piltover and the underground city of Zaun, and in particular, the iconic champions Vi and Jinx. It succeeded by transforming these characters into dynamic personalities we could root for through their delivery and expressions.

Every character in the show is given the same treatment, written and voiced with a richness that honors their roles in the game while providing more depth and emotion through a storytelling format. Arcane worked because it made effective creative choices that kept the essence of the characters and wove them into a fast-paced, tumultuous plot that feels like it was plucked straight from Runeterra.

As for the question of interactivity, Arcane somewhat soothes the loss of player control through immersive worldbuilding - even if we aren't controlling the characters anymore, it at least feels like we are right there alongside them. It takes the major twin cities of Piltover and Zaun and hones in on the socioeconomic inequality and volatile tensions between them through the personal struggles of the characters.

Even the way Hextech is portrayed is refined and nuanced into an unstable, dangerous form of power rather than the arbitrary dichotomy of Hextech vs. Chemtech. The cities have all the grittiness and messiness of our own reality, making it easier to step forth into the world where hope can bloom in the grim, oppressed streets and where corruption spreads through golden, sky-high towers.

The success of Arcane paved the way for other successful adaptations, including Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and The Last of Us, and has led to a renewed interest in adapting more video games for the screen





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