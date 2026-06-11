Netflix's Altered Carbon: The Streaming Service's Best Cyberpunk Series Yet

Netflix's Altered Carbon was the streaming service's best cyberpunk series, blending elements from many of the genre's greatest books and movies to come up with an original plot of its own. The show was cancelled after two seasons, highlighting an issue shared by many other cyberpunk shows with complicated internal worlds and big budgets.

While Netflix has a lot of great sci-fi shows in its back catalog, the streaming service's best cyberpunk series deserved to last for more than a mere two seasons.

The streaming service's sci-fi output struggles to beat that of its competitors, but it isn't due to a lack of compelling projects in the genre. Instead, it is the streaming service's axe-happy cancellation policy that holds its sci-fi shows back from greatness, outside a few exceptions like Black Mirror.

Netflix's Altered Carbon Is The Streaming Service's Best Cyberpunk Series Yet, based on the novel of the same name by author Richard K. Morgan, was set 360 years into the future in a world where one person's consciousness could be transferred into a new body for a price. The show was cancelled after two seasons, highlighting an issue shared by many other cyberpunk shows.

With complicated internal worlds and big budgets required to bring them to life, these shows have a tendency to need major upfront investment from streaming services or TV networks, leading to cancellations just as they're getting good





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Netflix Altered Carbon Cyberpunk Cancelled Complex Internal Worlds Big Budgets

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