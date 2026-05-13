Netflix's 3 Body Problem: A Secret Weapon Against Apple TV's Sci-Fi Dominance

A thrilling, cerebral sci-fi series that plunges viewers into an alien invasion story like no other, Netflix's 3 Body Problem is a perfect rival to Apple TV's many ongoing sci-fi shows, particularly its complex and dense production.

Netflix has a secret weapon in the form of its underrated, eight-episode sci-fi series that's coming back for even more episodes later this year. The streaming platform has a whole host of sci-fi TV shows that have become defining cornerstones of their brand.

This includes the recently-finished Stranger Things, which is one of the most popular Netflix shows of all time, as well as other critically acclaimed shows like Dark. The streaming platform is also no stranger to adapting existing sci-fi stories into TV series, delivering powerful reimaginings of other stories.

This includes their short-lived Lost in Space reboot, based on the 1960s TV show of the same name, and The Eternaut, an adaptation of Héctor Germán Oesterheld's 1950s serialized comic of the same name. One of these shows, however, is Netflix's secret weapon against other streaming platforms where sci-fi series reign supreme. This is 3 Body Problem, an American adaptation of the Chinese novel series Remembrance of Earth's Past by Liu Cixin.

The show follows a group of people from around the world discovering the existence of extraterrestrial life, specifically an alien civilization that intends to conquer the planet. Season 1 was released in March 2024, primarily pulling from the first novel in the three-book series. Reviews for 3 Body Problem have been positive, with praise aimed at the storytelling and acting.

Its success is also an indication of just how good a secret weapon the show is for Netflix when compared to sci-fi shows from other streaming platforms. 3 Body Problem Is Netflix's Best Rival To Apple TV's Sci-Fi Dominance. The show was nominated for six Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series. The show currently sits at a Certified Fresh 78% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 115 critic reviews...

Its success helps bolster Netflix's sci-fi offerings, especially when contrasted with other streaming services





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