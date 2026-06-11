Netflix's 2026: A Year of Record-Breaking Movies and Sequels

Netflix has had a successful 2026 with the release of several high-profile movies and sequels. The most successful one is War Machine, a sci-fi movie starring Alan Ritchson, which has garnered over 125 million views in its first 30 days. Other notable releases include The Rip, Apex, Office Romance, and Swapped.

Netflix has had a huge 2026 after recruiting Reacher veteran Alan Ritchson to star in one of the most ambitious straight-to-streaming sci-fi movies of all time, War Machine .

The film picked up over 125 million views during its first 30 days on streaming, making it one of the most-watched Netflix movies in history. Before War Machine began streaming around the world, Netflix's biggest movie of the year was The Rip, the Miami-set crime thriller led by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. Netflix's biggest movie after that was Apex, which fell short of War Machine after earning only 100 million views in 30 days.

The film stars Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton, and it was directed by Baltasar Kormakur. Netflix is always on the lookout for its next big sleeper hit, and the latest film to swiftly take the #1 spot on streaming charts is Office Romance. The film stars Jennifer Lopez opposite long-time Ted Lasso standout Brett Goldstein, who is also famous for his work in another Apple TV show, Shrinking.

It's not even been a week since Office Romance released on Netflix around the world, and the film is already the most-watched streaming title globally. Not only that, Office Romance has already pulled 20.9 million views during its first three days on the platform. To reach the top spot, Office Romance had to claw past Swapped, the new animated family film starring Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple.

Jordan's Creed III, which he stars in and even directed, is also in the Netflix global top 10 at the time of writing





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Netflix War Machine Alan Ritchson The Rip Apex Office Romance Swapped Jennifer Lopez Brett Goldstein Charlize Theron Taron Egerton Michael B. Jordan Juno Temple Baltasar Kormakur Reacher Sci-Fi Crime Thriller Animated Family Film Drama Comedy Action Thriller Sequel Record-Breaking Most-Watched Global Top 10 Sleeper Hit Most-Watched Streaming Title Globally Pulled 20.9 Million Views Claw Past Animated Family Film Michael B. Jordan Juno Temple Directed Acted In Acted In And Even Directed Directed Acted In Acted In And Even Directed Directed Acted In Acted In And Even Directed

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teyana Taylor Named Icon of the Year for the 2026 BET AwardsGolden Globe winner and Grammy nominee Teyana Taylor will be saluted as Icon of the Year at the 2026 BET Awards.

Read more »

Teyana Taylor to Receive Icon of the Year Award at 2026 BET AwardsTeyana Taylor will receive the Icon of the Year award at the upcoming 2026 BET Awards, which will air live on June 28 from the Peacock Theater in L.A.

Read more »

Netflix Sets July 2026 Premiere for 'Daemons of the Shadow Realm' Anime AdaptationNetflix reveals the release date and key details for its upcoming anime adaptation of Hiromu Arakawa's manga Yomi no Tsugai, titled Daemons of the Shadow Realm. The series premieres July 4, 2026, with weekly episodes and multiple dubs, following twins caught in a supernatural mystery.

Read more »

Netflix & Deadline Present: The Visionaries 2026: Watch The PanelsThe creators behind some of Netflix's buzziest series pulled back the curtain on their process at Netflix & Deadline Present: The Visionaries.

Read more »