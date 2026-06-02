Netflix's 10 Most-Watched TV Shows of 2026 So Far

A look at Netflix's biggest original series of 2026 based on viewership data, including hits like The Dinosaurs, Nemesis, and Run Away, with insights into performance trends.

Netflix has continued its streak of massive hits in 2026, with episodic releases dominating the streaming landscape. The platform's diverse lineup of original series, spanning non-fiction, reality TV, thrillers, and sci-fi, has ensured there is something for every subscriber.

Building on the success of 2025, when Adolescence became a global phenomenon and Stranger Things season 5 and Wednesday season 2 ranked in the top five, Netflix's 2026 slate has once again captured worldwide attention. Long-running favorites like Virgin River returned alongside new seasons of reality hits such as Love Is Blind and Love on the Spectrum.

Meanwhile, fresh entries in thriller, horror, and science fiction genres have also broken through, drawing millions of viewers. Based on official viewership data, here are the ten most-watched Netflix TV shows of 2026 so far. The Dinosaurs season 1, a four-episode nature documentary narrated by Morgan Freeman and produced by Steven Spielberg, secured the tenth spot with 23.4 million views. It spent three weeks in the top ten, peaking at 10.4 million views in its first week.

XO, Kitty season 3 concluded the To All The Boys spin-off series in April, generating 23.7 million views over three weeks. However, its performance marked a decline from previous seasons, likely contributing to Netflix's decision to end the show. Nemesis season 1, an eight-episode crime drama, debuted in May and quickly found its audience, amassing 24.4 million views in its first three weeks.

It consistently ranked in the top three globally, with its second week delivering 11.4 million views and a number one finish. Run Away, a six-episode miniseries based on Harlan Coben's novel, premiered on January 1 and drew 25.3 million views over three weeks. Despite competition from Stranger Things season 5, it debuted at number two globally. The Lincoln Lawyer season 4, released in February, accumulated 26.4 million views across four weeks, outperforming its predecessor's early weeks.

The Night Agent season 3, also released in mid-February, earned 26.7 million views in four weeks, but this was a drop from season 2's 43.8 million views in five weeks. As a result, Netflix has announced that season 4 will be the final installment. Other notable entries include season 5 of a popular animated series and a new documentary series that have yet to be fully detailed.

The top ten list reflects Netflix's ability to balance returning favorites with fresh concepts, though viewership trends suggest audience fatigue for some long-running series. With more releases expected later in the year, the rankings may shift, but 2026 has already proven to be a landmark year for Netflix's original programming





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