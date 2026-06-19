Netflix rolls out a Father's Day binge‑watch lineup with new action, thriller and sci‑fi titles

Netflix curates a special Dad‑TV collection for Father's Day, featuring fresh releases such as Man on Fire, The Boroughs, The Night Agent season 3 and I Will Find You, plus an exclusive Collider action‑hero quiz.

Father's Day is just around the corner, and while many sons might think of buying a tie, a belt sander, or a fresh pack of golf balls, some dads would rather unwind at home with high‑quality television made just for them.

This weekend Netflix has rolled out a special Dad‑TV showcase, highlighting a lineup of shows and movies that promise to bring more smiles than a new bottle of aftershave. Collider's entertainment reporter Maggie Lovitt sat down with the creators behind several of Netflix's newest paternal‑themed offerings to discuss what makes them perfect for a relaxed holiday weekend. The streaming giant has been on a roll with a series of Dad‑centric hits.

Last month the reimagined thriller Man on Fire arrived on Netflix, starring Yahya Abdul‑Mateen II as former Special Forces operative turned bodyguard John Creasy. The gritty drama quickly climbed into the platform's Global Top 10, resonating with viewers who appreciate a blend of action and emotional depth.

Meanwhile, the Duffer Brothers - best known for Stranger Things - have added a surprising twist to their repertoire with The Boroughs, a sci‑fi horror series set in a retirement community. The show assembles a roster of boom‑generation icons, including Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, and Alfred Molina, as residents confront a mysterious presence that threatens to upend their quiet lives.

Returning fan‑favorite Gabriel Basso is back for a third season of the globe‑trotting spy thriller The Night Agent, a series that has become a worldwide phenomenon thanks to its relentless pacing and clever twists. In addition, Netflix just released I Will Find You, a new mystery drama starring Sam Worthington and Britt Lower, written by bestselling author Harlan Coben. The series promises another layer of intrigue for viewers who love puzzle‑solving narratives.

Collectively, these titles showcase Netflix's commitment to delivering varied content that speaks directly to dads who enjoy a mix of action, suspense, and heartfelt storytelling. Whether it's a high‑octane rescue mission, a spooky encounter in a senior living complex, or a layered thriller that keeps you guessing, there's something for every dad to binge‑watch on the holiday. To complement the viewing marathon, Netflix has also partnered with Collider to launch an exclusive action‑hero quiz.

Participants answer ten questions that match their ideal partner to iconic figures such as Rambo, James Bond, Indiana Jones, John McClane, or Ethan Hunt. The quiz blends humor with strategy, asking about preferred mission styles, travel methods, and downtime activities, offering a playful way to engage with the platform's action‑driven catalog. This interactive element adds a social dimension to the Dad‑TV experience, encouraging fans to discuss their results with friends and family while enjoying their favorite shows.

Overall, Netflix's Dad‑TV lineup provides a curated blend of high‑energy series, nostalgic casting, and fresh storytelling, making it the perfect companion for Father's Day celebrations. With a mix of established franchises and new mysteries, the platform ensures that dads can kick back, relax, and indulge in quality entertainment without the pressure of finding the perfect gift.

Whether you're a fan of intense firefights, supernatural thrills, or clever conspiracies, the new releases guarantee a binge‑worthy weekend that honors the spirit of fatherhood through compelling narratives and unforgettable characters





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