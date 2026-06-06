Netflix Reveals Title of New Ghostbusters Animated Series

Netflix has revealed the title of its new Ghostbusters animated series, which will be called Ghostbusters: Night Shift. The announcement was made on Saturday, which has been declared Ghostbusters Day to celebrate the anniversary of the first film's release on June 8, 1984.

Netflix has revealed the title of its new Ghostbusters animated series , which will be called Ghostbusters : Night Shift . The announcement was made on Saturday, which has been declared Ghostbusters Day to celebrate the anniversary of the first film's release on June 8, 1984.

Showrunners Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan, along with executive producers Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, unveiled the show's title and underground zine-style logo at a ceremony at the Hook & Ladder 8 firehouse in New York City, where the original Ghostbusters and several of its sequels have been filmed. The ceremony was held to celebrate the iconic franchise, which has been a staple of popular culture for decades.

The new series will follow a team of Ghostbusters as they battle supernatural threats in New York City, but details about the show's plot and characters have not been released. The title of the series, Ghostbusters: Night Shift, suggests that the show will focus on the Ghostbusters who work at night, when most people are asleep and the city is at its most vulnerable.

This could be an interesting twist on the classic Ghostbusters formula, and fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting more information about the show. In the meantime, fans can take a quiz to see which horror villain they have the best chance of surviving against. The quiz, which is part of a larger article about horror villains, asks a series of questions about the player's instincts, environment, strength, fear, and group dynamics.

The quiz is designed to help players determine which horror villain they would be most likely to survive against, and it's a fun and interactive way for fans to engage with the franchise. The new Ghostbusters series is just one of several new projects in the works for the franchise, which has been a staple of popular culture for decades.

With its blend of action, adventure, and humor, the Ghostbusters franchise is sure to continue to delight fans for years to come





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