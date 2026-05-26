Netflix Reveals 'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 4 Release Date, Major Storyline Shift, and Cast Changes

Netflix has revealed the release date for 'Sullivan's Crossing' season 4, which will hit the platform on June 30. The new season introduces a major storyline shift when Maggie's ex-husband Liam unexpectedly appears, causing Cal to doubt whether she has truly moved on from her past. Additionally, Scott Patterson's departure from the series after three seasons is also mentioned. The show follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan as she returns to her small hometown in rural Nova Scotia and rebuilds her relationship with her estranged father, Sully.

Netflix revealed Sullivan's Crossing season 4 will hit the platform on June 30. The streamer shared the release date on its Instagram page as part of its complete June 2026 schedule.

The Canadian romantic drama originally debuted on CTV in 2023 and later expanded to The CW. Its fourth season launched on The CW in April 2026, while Netflix began licensing the show in 2025. The show follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan as she returns to her small hometown in rural Nova Scotia. She rebuilds her relationship with her estranged father, Sully, after running into legal issues.

Roma Roth created the series, basing it on Robyn Carr’s novels. Carr also wrote the books behind the popular Netflix series Virgin River. Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, and Scott Patterson lead the cast. Season 4 introduces a major storyline shift when Maggie’s ex-husband Liam unexpectedly appears.

His return makes Cal doubt whether Maggie has truly moved on from her past. Season 4 also marks Scott Patterson’s departure from the series after three seasons. Patterson portrayed Harry ‘Sully’ Sullivan, a central character since the show’s debut. Creator Roma Roth explained that Sully’s storyline naturally concludes with him leaving for Ireland with Helen Culver.

The new season received an eight out of ten rating from a critic review upon its CW premiere. Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 does not yet hold a Rotten Tomatoes score from critics or audiences. Earlier seasons averaged a combined 68% audience score on the review aggregator platform. Netflix subscribers can stream the new season starting June 30.

Vritti Johar is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, where she covers a wide range of engaging content, blending her passion for cinema with expert storytelling. Fascinated by filmmaking, Vritti has a keen eye for discovering movies with compelling storylines that inspire thought-provoking discussions. When she’s off-duty, you’ll find her exploring the world through art and photography, constantly fueling her creativity





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