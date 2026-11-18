Netflix announces a new episodic comedy starring Druski and Mike Epps as a money-hungry pastor and deacon scheme through scandal and controversy.

Netflix has officially announced the details of a new satirical comedy series starring comedian Druski alongside actor Mike Epps, marking a significant expansion of the streaming giant's original programming slate. The platform has secured exclusive content rights through a broader collaboration with Druski's production company, 4Lifers Entertainment, which will also see Netflix license some of his previously released projects. This strategic move underscores the service's continued investment in high-profile comedic talent and original serialized storytelling that blends humor with sharp social commentary.

Synopsis Reveals Satirical Megachurch Plot

The official synopsis for the unproduced series describes a narrative where faith takes a backseat to financial gain as a money-hungry megachurch pastor and his unpredictable deacon scheme their way through various scandals and controversies. Druski portrays the lead character, Pastor Dru, who opens the promotional trailer by declaring himself to be one of the biggest pastors in the world. This statement is immediately juxtaposed with visual evidence of his character counting large stacks of cash using a money-counting machine, with a bottle of wine prominently displayed on the table beside him.

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Mike Epps plays the role of Pastor Dru's partner in crime, joining forces to manage the church operations while pursuing their shared and intense interest in collecting money. The two characters are depicted engaging in lavish lifestyles, including scenes where they ride together in a white Rolls-Royce, an image that highlights the stark contrast between their religious roles and their materialistic pursuits. This central dynamic sets up the primary conflict of the series, focusing on the moral decay and chaotic consequences that arise from their greed.

Legal Trouble and Character Dynamics

As the promotional footage progresses, the duo's illicit schemes begin to attract serious and dangerous trouble. The preview shows the pair being pursued and threatened by individuals carrying firearms wherever they go, suggesting a high-stakes environment where their actions have escalated beyond mere social scandal. These sequences introduce an element of thriller-like tension, contrasting sharply with the comedic tone suggested by the actors' previous works and the satirical premise.

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The trailer also offers glimpses into the legal consequences facing the characters, featuring Druski behind bars and appearing in courtrooms. These scenes tease the audience with the potential downfall of the protagonists and highlight how far their schemes eventually take them before facing justice. The inclusion of these legal and physical threats suggests that the series will not shy away from depicting the severe repercussions of their behavior, adding a layer of dramatic stakes to the episodic comedy format.

Creative Team and Supporting Cast

Beyond the two leads, the series features a notable roster of guest stars including Navv Greene, Roy Woods Jr., Rob Moran, and Michael Blackson. The creative vision is helmed by director David Janoff, who has a history of working with Druski on his previous satirical projects. This collaboration ensures that the comedic style and sharp wit established in Druski's earlier work are maintained and expanded upon in this longer-form narrative format. The production is handled by a consortium of companies including 4Lifers Entertainment, Ask Media, and Janoff Films, indicating a strong industry backing for the project.

This announcement coincides with Netflix's broader strategy to diversify its entertainment offerings across multiple genres and demographic interests. By securing exclusive deals with prominent comedians and producers, the platform aims to retain subscribers through unique, high-quality content that cannot be found elsewhere. The series fits into a growing trend of satire that critiques modern institutions, using humor to explore complex societal issues such as wealth, power, and moral compromise in the digital age. Viewers can expect a blend of comedy, drama, and thriller elements as the story unfolds in its episodic structure.