Netflix announces highly anticipated original series including Assassin's Creed, Kennedy, Planeswalker, and a Stranger Things spinoff, expanding its content library with diverse genres and iconic franchises.

Netflix is expanding its portfolio of original content with a slate of high-profile series set to release over the coming years. The streaming giant, already established as a leader in the streaming era through hit shows like Stranger Things, BEEF, and BoJack Horseman, is now leveraging its reputation to adapt major global franchises and historical events. These upcoming projects represent a strategic push into diverse genres, including live-action historical dramas, animated fantasy adaptations, and spin-offs of its most successful intellectual properties.

Assassin's Creed Live-Action Series Details

Netflix has secured rights to adapt the Ubisof video game franchise Assassin's Creed into a live-action series that moves beyond previous attempts to deliver a fresh narrative. The production team recently completed principal photography for the project, which shot from March to October in 2026. The series is set in Rome during the reign of Nero in 64 AD, focusing on the centuries-long conflict between the Assassins and the Knights Templar.

Also read Assassin's Creed Netflix Series Wraps Filming; Stefan Schwartz Confirms November Completion

This adaptation will tell an original story that expands the universe of the franchise rather than retelling known events. The cast includes prominent stars such as Toby Wallace, Noomi Rapace, and Lola Petticrew. While the anime adaptation from Adi Shankar was announced in 2017, this live-action version is further along in development, having been announced in 2020. The release date remains to be determined, but fans have long awaited a definitive adaptation of Ubisoft's iconic property.

Kennedy Miniseries Explores Political Dynasty

The upcoming miniseries Kennedy offers a deep dive into the lineage of one of America's most famous political families. Based on Fredrik Logevall's biography JFK: Coming of Age in the American Century, which covers the years 1956 to 1971, the series focuses on the rise of the Kennedy family. Michael Fassbender stars as patriarch Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., while Laura Donnelly portrays Rose Kennedy, depicting their influence and power struggles in the 1930s.

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Sam Shaw, known for creating Manhattan and Castle Rock, serves as the creator of this historical drama. The eight-episode season was directed by Thomas Vinterberg, the acclaimed Danish director of The Hunt and Another Round. Filming for this project took place last March, with Vinterberg at the helm. The series aims to emulate the success of other historical Netflix miniseries like East of Eden, positioning itself as a major release in the historical drama category.

Planeswalker Brings Magic The Gathering to Life

Netflix is bringing the complex world of Magic: The Gathering to screens through an adult animated series titled Planeswalker. Scheduled for release in 2027, the project has been in development as fans have long requested a major adaptation of the franchise. The series is showrun by Terry Matalas, who previously led Season 2 and 3 of Star Trek: Picard and contributed to the MCU series VisionQuest.

The story centers on Chandra, a pyromancer hunted for her unique abilities. She joins forces with other mages to prevent a war that threatens to kill millions across thousands of worlds. The production involves direct collaboration with both Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast to ensure authenticity. Netflix hopes Planeswalker will serve as an entry point for new viewers, following the massive success of animated hits like Arcane.

Stranger Things Spinoff Expands the Upside Down

Continuing the success of its flagship series Stranger Things, Netflix is developing a live-action spinoff titled Other Worlds: A Stranger Things Adventure. Set to release in 2028, this project will explore new territories within the franchise's established universe. The story is set in the fictional town of Marion, Nevada, marking a geographical shift from the original series' Indiana setting.

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This new series serves as a direct prequel to the fan-favorite stage play Stranger Things: The First Shadow. As the original show defined Netflix's identity for nearly a decade, this spin-off is expected to carry significant weight in the streaming landscape. The project signals Netflix's intent to maintain audience engagement by expanding its most iconic properties rather than relying solely on new IP. Fans can anticipate further developments as release dates are finalized for these major titles.