Netflix Reveals First Look at The Age of Innocence Series Starring Camila Morrone

Netflix shares first-look images of The Age of Innocence, an eight-episode series adapted by Emma Frost from Edith Wharton's novel.

Netflix has officially released the first-look images for its highly anticipated period drama series, The Age of Innocence. The streaming giant provided audiences with an early glimpse into the lavish world of Edith Wharton's classic novel through a series of striking stills. These visuals confirm that the new adaptation will arrive on the platform on February 18, 2027, offering a fresh take on the beloved story.

The image set features lead actress Camila Morrone dressed in a shimmering gold gown at a formal gathering. She is surrounded by guests wearing elaborate nineteenth-century attire, which sets the tone for the high-society drama. Other photographs capture the cast strolling through lush gardens and socializing in grand ballrooms that replicate the era's opulence.

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Kristine Froseth appears in several key shots, including one where she sits in a theater box. Additional photos show her alongside Ben Radcliffe, who plays Newland Archer, and Morrone, who portrays Ellen Olenska. The visual narrative emphasizes the complex love triangle that drives the central plot of the series.

Emma Frost serves as the showrunner and executive producer for this adaptation. She has rewritten the classic tale for a new generation of viewers while maintaining fidelity to Wharton's original text. Shannon Murphy also acts as an executive producer and director, working alongside Lisa Brühlmann and Natalia Leite.

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The supporting ensemble includes Margo Martindale, Fiona Glascott, Belinda Bromilow, Emma Shipp, and John Light. Their roles expand the story beyond the main romantic trio, exploring the wider social circles of the time. The series promises to examine themes of freedom, duty, identity, and love in all its forms.

The official synopsis describes a passionate and heartrending will-they-won't-they dynamic. It asks whether characters should be guided by their heads or by their hearts. The adaptation traverses the ballrooms and bedrooms of its young protagonists to explore what love is and what lust is.

This project marks another chapter in the history of adapting Wharton's work for the screen. Martin Scorsese previously directed a celebrated 1993 film version starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Winona Ryder. The new Netflix series positions itself as a distinct interpretation aimed at younger audiences.

Viewers can expect the eight-episode series to premiere on the specified date. The production team aims to deliver a visually rich experience that honors the source material. The first-look images suggest a commitment to historical accuracy and dramatic intensity.