Netflix announces the January 7 premiere for The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey, expanding its true crime library alongside Monster and Mindhunter. Discover details on the upcoming scripted series.

Netflix will release the scripted limited series The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey on January 7, 2027. This upcoming production revisits the tragic 1996 death of six-year-old JonBenét Patricia Ramsey, who was found bound and gagged in the basement of the family home in Boulder, Colorado, on December 26, 1996.

Streamers True Crime Expansion Strategy

Streaming giant Netflix currently hosts approximately 189 true crime titles across its US platform as of November 2026. The catalog includes both documentary formats and scripted dramas that explore notorious historical murders. The company aims to deepen its presence in this genre by producing high-quality narrative content that examines complex criminal cases.

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The new limited series joins a robust library of psychological thrillers and procedural shows. Viewers frequently compare such content to Mindhunter, which chronicles FBI agents developing serial killer profiling techniques during the late 1970s. Many fans believe the show deserves a third season to further explore those investigative methods.

Ryan Murphy Anthology Series Success

Ryan Murphy's anthology series Monster remains a top favorite among subscribers. The franchise previously delivered Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Each installment focuses on specific notorious criminal figures and their psychological impacts.

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The most recent entry in the Monster franchise is Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story. This new addition follows the same documentary-style scripting approach that has defined the anthology. The consistent format allows the network to attract audiences interested in detailed historical criminal investigations.

Prior Documentaries and New Scripted Approach

The Ramsey case has already inspired multiple screen adaptations. Netflix previously released a three-part documentary titled Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey in 2024. That production analyzed evidence and interviewed witnesses to provide a factual overview of the unresolved tragedy.

The upcoming series differs significantly by adopting a scripted narrative structure. This approach allows the creators to dramatize events and character interactions that were not fully documented. The production aims to provide a fresh perspective on the investigation while respecting the gravity of the loss.

Release Timeline and Production Details

The official premiere date for The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey is set for January 7, 2027. This release occurs twelve days after the announcement made by Collider. The timing positions the series within the winter viewing season when audiences often seek immersive television content.

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Netflix continues to invest in true crime programming to meet subscriber demand. The combination of documentary analysis and scripted dramatization offers viewers multiple ways to engage with historical cases. The network's strategy highlights the enduring public interest in solving high-profile mysteries.