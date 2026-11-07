Netflix Reveals Cast and Trailer for The Garden of Sinners Anime

Netflix unveils the full voice cast, theme songs, and a new trailer for The Garden of Siners, a post-apocalyptic sci-fi series produced by Sunrise.

The Garden of Sinners arrives on Netflix later this month, offering a chilling fall premiere of the highly anticipated anime adaptation. A newly released trailer provides the first comprehensive look at the series, highlighting the collaborative effort behind bringing Kasumi Yasuda's original manga to life.

Production Details and Creative Team

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The anime serves as a joint production between two legendary studios, bringing together significant creative talent to execute the vision. Atsuyuki Yukawa directs the anime for Sunrise, with Ryo Shimura serving as the assistant director to ensure visual consistency throughout the series.

Jin Tanaka handles the series composition, shaping the narrative structure, while Robert Sato provides the character designs that define the visual aesthetic. Tatsuya Kato composes the music, adding an auditory layer to the post-apocalyptic atmosphere that the production aims to convey to viewers.

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The project represents a six-year journey from its original manga origins to its screen debut. This extended development period suggests a high level of attention to detail in the adaptation process, aiming to satisfy long-time fans of the source material while attracting new audiences.

Theme Songs and Musical Direction

Two distinct musical tracks have been officially revealed alongside the new promotional materials for the series. The opening theme is titled "Shake! spit out" and is performed by the band Tempalay, setting an energetic tone for the episodes.

The ending theme is titled "Iki" and is performed by the artist Nowlu. These musical choices complement the sci-fi adventure genre, providing a sonic identity that distinguishes the anime from other entries in the studio's recent catalog.

English and Japanese Voice Cast Announcements

The full voice cast has been officially revealed, including several new additions to the previously announced lineup. Shion Wakayama voices Sumi Matsuno, while Hiroshi Tsuchida takes on the role of Ken Hikasa, known as the Ghost in the source material.

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Nobuhiko Okamoto portrays Nishi, Sayaka Senbongi plays Meg Okumura, and Yumiko Kobayashi voices Ivy. These actors join the core cast, which includes Koki Uchiyama as Toshiro Kamiya, Minako Kotobuki as Yomiko Horai, Junya Enoki as Akira Yatsuka, Aya Endo as Saeko Kanaeno, and Kiyomitsu Mizuuchi as Jin Hiragishi.

An English dub will be released simultaneously with the Japanese audio version. Adam McArthur leads the English cast as Toshiro, and Olivia Liang voices Yomiko. The voice actors for the remaining characters have not yet been revealed, leaving some anticipation for the international release.

Post-Apocalyptic Narrative and Release Format

The story is set in a future where oxygen levels are critically low, forcing humanity to plant seeds inside the deceased to spread plants. This process, known as Transfloration, drives the plot in a science fiction adventure that explores survival in a dying world.

All episodes will be available to stream at once, rather than a weekly release schedule. This binge-style format allows viewers to engage with the entire narrative arc immediately, marking a departure from traditional weekly anime broadcasts.