Netflix Retires The Lincoln Lawyer for Myron Bolitar Series Starring Colin Woodell

Netflix announces The Lincoln Lawyer ends with Season 5 in March 2027 while launching a new multi-season drama, Myron Bolitar, starring Colin Woodell, replacing the flagship legal thriller.

Netflix has officially confirmed that the popular legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer will conclude its run with its upcoming fifth season, slated for release in March 2027. The streaming giant is simultaneously fast-tracking a new multi-season adaptation of Harlan Coben's Myron Bolitar novels to succeed the flagship series. This strategic pivot marks a significant shift in the platform's legal thriller lineup, as the character of Mickey Haller is retired from being the central focus of new narratives.

Myron Bolitar Series Launches In 2027

The untitled Myron Bolitar project was officially confirmed by Netflix in May 2026 and has already completed its filming schedule. Production was accelerated to ensure the series debuts in 2027, positioning it to capture the audience base that The Lincoln Lawyer will be releasing upon its final season. This timeline suggests a deliberate handover of the mantle from the Michael Connelly adaptation to the Harlan Coben creation.

Also read Chynna Phillips admits she considered calling lawyer to end Billy Baldwin marriage after 'treacherous times'

Starring Colin Woodell In Lead Role

Colin Woodell, known for his role in The Continental, will portray the titular character Myron Bolitar in the new series. The cast also includes Chloe Fineman from Saturday Night Live and Jabari Banks from Bel-Air. Notably, the production has recruited two actors who previously appeared in The Lincoln Lawyer. Jamie McShane will transition from playing Detective Lee Lankford, while Diane Guerrero is set to reprise a role as Natalia, a character introduced in season five of the original series.

Coben Secures First Multi-Season Deal

Unlike previous adaptations, Myron Bolitar represents Harlan Coben's first agreement for a multi-season serial drama on the platform. The author already boasts 13 television shows adapted from his novels on Netflix. This new venture follows his 2026 global number-one hits Run Away and I Find You. The decision to secure a long-term contract for Bolitar indicates a strong belief in the character's potential to drive sustained viewer engagement.

Advertisement

Legal Maverick Replaces Mickey Haller

Both characters share distinct similarities as uncompromising legal mavericks who prioritize their own moral codes over strict procedural adherence. Mickey Haller finds joy in surfing, while Myron Bolitar is deeply passionate about basketball. The protagonist of Bolitar's books, which began with the 1995 breakout success Deal Breaker, was a would-be professional basketball player whose career ended due to an injury. He subsequently qualified as a lawyer from Harvard and became a sports agent.

David E. Kelley Directs Transition

David E. Kelley, a veteran of legal television, is developing the Myron Bolitar series alongside writer Kyle Long. Kelley is also responsible for the adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer. The parallel creative leadership suggests a cohesive vision for the platform's future in the legal genre. The production aims to replicate the gripping mystery elements that made Haller's story a hit. Fans of the procedural genre have a new source of suspense scheduled for the near future. The transition ensures continuity in tone while introducing a fresh protagonist to the streaming landscape.