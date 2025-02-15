Netflix Renews XO, Kitty for Season 3

The popular romantic comedy series 'XO, Kitty' has been renewed for a third season by Netflix. The show, a spinoff of the 'To All the Boys' franchise, follows Kitty Song Covey's journey of love, friendship, and self-discovery as she navigates life at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS). Season 3 will continue to explore the love triangle between Kitty, Min Ho, and Yuri, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in their story.

After leaving viewers on a cliffhanger with the titular character's decision, Netflix has confirmed that XO, Kitty will return for season 3. The coming-of-age romantic comedy series serves as a spinoff from the To All the Boys franchise, focusing on Anna Cathcart 's Kitty Song Covey as she attends the Korean Independent School of Seoul ( KISS ) and navigates love, education, and friendship.

XO, Kitty season 2, which was released to largely positive reviews from critics, saw Kitty return to Seoul and attempt to embrace being single. However, her complicated feelings for Min Ho and Yuri continued to get in the way. Nearly a month after the latest season premiered, and in time for Valentine's Day, Netflix officially renewed XO, Kitty for season 3. The announcement was accompanied by a charming post from the streamer and star Anna Cathcart, in which she receives the first script for the next season and expresses her excitement for viewers to see the next chapter. \This renewal is sure to be welcome news for fans of the show, especially after the unresolved cliffhanger ending of season 2. Having spent most of the season torn between her feelings for Yuri and Min Ho, the ending saw her ask Min Ho if she could join him on his brother's concert tour with their father, which put a temporary halt to her plans to confess her feelings for him. With season 3 moving forward, showrunner Jennifer O'Toole will now have the opportunity to more definitively determine the course of Kitty's romantic future. However, season 2 also presented several plot developments that suggest the love triangle involving Yuri, Min Ho, and Kitty will continue in XO, Kitty season 3 and beyond. Yuri made numerous grand gestures for Kitty throughout the season. Additionally, with her seemingly having reached closure with Juliana after sharing a kiss with Kitty while still technically dating her girlfriend, the groundwork may have been laid for Yuri to confess her feelings for Kitty in the next season, or potentially in a season 4, which would correspond to her senior year. \Regardless of the outcome of the love triangle, the video announcement confirming that at least one script for XO, Kitty season 3 is complete is a positive sign regarding the show's turnaround time. Many streaming shows have faced criticism for the lengthy wait between seasons, with the To All the Boys spinoff taking nearly two years to return. If the writers' room is making significant early progress, filming could begin as early as this summer, potentially bringing the show back to Netflix in early 2026. Given the show's positive reception since its launch, the renewal for XO, Kitty season 3 is not surprising. There's ample room for not only resolving the unofficial romantic competition between Kitty, Min Ho, and Yuri but also for incorporating more cameos from the To All the Boys movies. While it was delightful to see Noah Centineo's Peter reunite with Kitty, there's a strong anticipation for a cameo appearance from Lana Condor's Lara Jean.





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

XO Kitty Netflix Season 3 Renewal To All The Boys Anna Cathcart Korean Independent School Of Seoul KISS Romance Comedy Drama Love Triangle Min Ho Yuri

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kitty's Love Life in XO, Kitty Season 2: A Heart-Pounding RideXOXO, Kitty season 2 concludes with a bang, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. The drama unfolds as Kitty navigates a complex web of love interests, including Yuri, Min-ho, Dae, and Praveena. From steamy dreams to heartfelt confessions, the season explores the ups and downs of teenage romance.

Read more »

Why Kitty Turned Down Min Ho Before XO Kitty Season 2Dani Kessel Odom (they/them) is a Denver-based writer and editor who has worked in the business for nine years. They received a Bachelor of Arts in English Writing from the University of Colorado–Denver with a minor in Psychology. They took courses on filmography and scriptwriting which cultivated their love of pop culture.

Read more »

8 Reasons The Kitty & Yuri Season 2 Plotline In XO, Kitty Is So ProblematicKitty and Yuri imagery from XO, Kitty.

Read more »

How XO, Kitty Season 2's Important Meeting Opens The Door For Season 3 Explained By ShowrunnerKitty smiling as she looks at her sister in XO, Kitty season 2

Read more »

XO, Kitty Season 2: Lara Jean's Potential Future Cameo & Peter Relationship Status Addressed By ShowrunnerKitty and Peter hug in XO, Kitty season 2

Read more »

XO, Kitty Season 2 Highlights One Of Netflix's Biggest IssuesCutouts of Kitty (Anna Cathcart) & Yuri (Gia Kim) vs. Juliana (Regan Aliyah) & Yuri against a pink textured background of Netflix&39;s XO, Kitty&39;s poster.

Read more »