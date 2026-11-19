First season of show, which pits Asian nations against each other in high-stakes quests, charted in Netflix's Global Top 10 for three seasons.

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Seeing new versions of the series being created in countries like Italy and Mexico, each bringing its own cultural identity to the format, shows the incredible creative potential of Korean unscripted formats on the global stage. ”Yoo added that the second season would include even stronger nations and tougher competitors: “Through this, viewers will witness a truly ‘unbreakable’ spirit and extraordinary mental strength.

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The mutual respect, determination to push boundaries, and fierce competitive drive that emerge along the way will make this season even more special. ” Producer Jang Ho-gi said: “I want to sincerely thank our viewers for embracing the fierce passion and pride of athletes competing for their countries, as well as the incredible drama they created as teams pushing past individual limits.

” Jang also teased some elements of the second season: “We have designed an entirely different world from previous installments and developed quests capable of becoming new signatures for theseries. Beyond simply expanding the scale, we aim to showcase fresh strategies, matchups, and unpredictable outcomes unique to a nation-versus-nation format. ”‘Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’ To Sow $160M-$190M Global Debut