Netflix Renews 'Single's Inferno' for a Fifth Season

Netflix's hit Korean dating show, 'Single's Inferno,' will return for a fifth season, making it the first Korean variety series on the platform to achieve such a milestone. The show's popularity stems from its unique premise, compelling cast, and dramatic twists, captivating audiences across the globe.

'Single's Inferno' features singles navigating the challenges of romance on a remote island dubbed 'Inferno,' where the only way to escape to the luxurious 'Paradise' is to form a couple with another contestant. The show's format, which emphasizes honesty and vulnerability, has resonated with viewers, particularly during the winter months. Season 4, praised for its candid contestants, broke viewership records upon its release, solidifying 'Single's Inferno's' status as a global phenomenon.





