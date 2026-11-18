Netflix confirmed the renewal of Polish medical hit Anaesthesia for a second season on November 17, 2026, driven by record-breaking global viewership.

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of its Polish-language medical drama, Anaesthesia, for a second season. The streaming giant revealed this decision on November 17, 2026, marking a swift turnaround following the series debut. The confirmation comes just 13 days after the initial release of all eight episodes of the first season.

Rapid Renewal Driven by Record Viewership

The accelerated greenlight for the next chapter reflects the extraordinary commercial performance of the show. Anaesthesia claimed the number one spot on Netflix charts in Poland within just 24 hours of its premiere. It has maintained that dominant position since its launch on November 4, demonstrating exceptional staying power. The series has not only dominated domestic markets but has also achieved significant international traction.

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The show has reached the top 10 lists in multiple countries, including Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Argentina, France, and Belgium. Globally, Anaesthesia currently ranks as the fifth most-watched non-English TV program on the platform. This widespread appeal across diverse linguistic and cultural regions justified the immediate investment in future episodes.

Medical Accuracy and Character Development

Leszek Lichota will reprise his role as the lead character, Dr. Dawid Łazarz, in the upcoming season. The narrative follows a brilliant neurosurgeon whose career at a major metropolitan hospital ends abruptly after a bold surgery goes wrong. Following this professional setback, Łazarz accepts a position at a provincial hospital, where his willingness to break medical rules to save patients sparks both admiration and controversy.

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The production team prioritized authentic medical representation by bringing significant expertise to the set. Medical consultants oversaw the entire production to ensure an accurate portrayal of complex surgical procedures. Neal Baer, a physician and producer known for his work on the television series ER, provided creative input to the writers and cast. This collaboration helped ground the dramatic elements in realistic medical scenarios. Łukasz Ostalski directed all eight episodes of the first season.

Future Plot Directions and Unanswered Questions

Netflix teased that the second season will explore new territory for Dr. Łazarz and the surrounding community. The streamer posed a critical question regarding the character's arc: will the consequences of his past decisions give his battle against rigid procedures a completely new context? This narrative shift suggests that Łazarz will be forced to find his place in the medical world all over again. The tension between individual judgment and institutional protocol remains central to the story.

As of now, no specific release date or filming schedule for Season 2 has been announced by the company. Details regarding which supporting cast members will return also remain unconfirmed. Fans and industry observers are currently awaiting further updates from the production team. The rapid renewal signals strong confidence in the series potential and the chemistry of its core cast.