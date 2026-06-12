Netflix Renews House of Guinness for Season 2 After Critical Success

The historical drama 'House of Guinness,' which premiered in September 2025, has been renewed for a second season by Netflix. The series, created by Stephen Knight and starring Anthony Boyle and Louis Partridge, follows the rise of the Guinness brewing empire and the family behind it. The first season, consisting of eight episodes, received critical acclaim and ended on a cliffhanger. Production for season two is expected to start in early 2027, with an official announcement from Netflix forthcoming.

Netflix has officially announced the renewal of 'House of Guinness,' the historical drama that chronicles the rise of the Guinness brewery empire and the family behind it.

The series premiered on September 25, 2025, and quickly gained attention for its stellar cast, including Anthony Boyle, Louis Partridge, Emily Fairn, Fionn O'Shea, and Jack Gleeson. The first season, comprising eight episodes, received critical acclaim and was often compared to a blend of 'Peaky Blinders' and 'Succession' due to its muscular storytelling, morally complex characters, and lavish cinematography.

Created by Stephen Knight, the show ended its inaugural season on a dramatic cliffhanger, with Patrick Cochrane seemingly shooting Arthur Guinness during a parliamentary election speech, leaving viewers eager for resolution. Nearly a year after its debut, Variety reports that Netflix has greenlit a second season, with production slated to begin in early 2027. While Netflix has yet to issue an official statement, an announcement is anticipated in the coming weeks.

Details regarding the episode count for season two remain unconfirmed, but it is likely to mirror the first season's eight-episode format, providing ample narrative space to develop the story organically. With the conclusion of 'Peaky Blinders' via the film 'The Immortal Man,' Knight's continuation of 'House of Guinness' reinforces his reputation for crafting compelling historical epics. The series' renewal is a testament to its popularity and the creative vision that blends family saga, political intrigue, and business empire dynamics.

Fans can expect further exploration of the Guinness family's ambitions, conflicts, and legacy, building on the foundation laid in the first season. As production approaches, casting updates and plot details will likely emerge, sustaining the anticipation for what many hope will be another triumph in Knight's portfolio. The show's success underscores Netflix's commitment to high-quality historical dramas and its ability to attract top-tier talent both in front of and behind the camera.

The combination of a gripping narrative, strong performances, and meticulous production values positions 'House of Guinness' as a flagship series for the streaming giant. With the renewal secured, audiences can look forward to delving deeper into the world of 18th-century Dublin, the complexities of the brewing trade, and the personal sacrifices behind an enduring brand.

The second season promises to expand on the political and familial tensions that defined the first, potentially introducing new characters and challenges that test the Guinness dynasty. As the story progresses, the series will likely continue to draw parallels between past and present, examining themes of power, loyalty, and ambition that remain relevant today.

The creative team, led by Knight, is expected to maintain the high standards set in season one, ensuring that the show's visual style and narrative depth are preserved. Overall, the renewal of 'House of Guinness' is a significant win for fans of historical drama and a promising sign of Netflix's ongoing investment in original, character-driven content





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House Of Guinness Netflix Renewal Season 2 Stephen Knight Historical Drama Guinness Brewery Anthony Boyle Louis Partridge Peaky Blinders Succession Cliffhanger Production 2027

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